Instagram is rolling out a new feature that it claims will prevent hackers from deleting posts from users' accounts. Called "Recently Deleted," the feature lets users easily get their photos and videos back even if a hacker gains access to their account. The feature works similarly to "Trash" in the Google Photos app and "Recycle Bin" in the Samsung Gallery app.

When you delete photos and videos from your Instagram account, they will now be moved to the new Recently Deleted folder. Your deleted Instagram stories will remain in the folder for up to 24 hours, while everything else will be automatically deleted after 30 days. During that period, you'll be able to access your deleted posts by heading over to Settings > Account > Recently Deleted in the Instagram app on both Android and iOS devices.

Before you can permanently delete or restore a post from Recently Deleted, you will have to verify your identity via either text or email. Instagram says this will ensure hackers aren't able to permanently delete content from an account. However, you won't have to verify your identity to access the Recently Deleted folder.

