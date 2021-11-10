Save big + get 3 months free! Sign up for ExpressVPN today

look away

Instagram starts testing 'Take a Break' so you can do just that

Just in case you need to take a moment to cleanse your eyes.
Derrek Lee

Instagram logo on a Galaxy S10Source: Joe Maring / Android Central

What you need to know

  • Instagram is testing a new feature called "Take a Break."
  • The app will remind users to take a break after an allotted time that users can define.
  • This feature was previously teased amid increased scrutiny over Instagram's effects on teens.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced on Wednesday that the app is testing a new feature called "Take a Break" that will let users... take a break.

The feature will allow users to define a set amount of time for the app to send out the prompt. It appears 10, 20, and 30 minutes are available options, after which it will remind you to close Instagram and do other things.

Mosseri says that some users should start seeing the feature this week across iOS and the best Android phones, and if tests go well, Instagram will roll it out widely in December.

This isn't the first time we've heard of "Take a Break." The feature was first teased in October as a way to address the increased scrutiny Meta is facing over Instagram's effects on teens.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Nick Clegg, Meta's vice president of Global Affairs, said that Instagram was preparing this and other features as a way to "nudge" teens away from the app from time to time or even direct them away from certain content that could be potentially damaging.

If the test is successful, it could be helpful for other social media sites to adopt as well, but only time will tell.

These are the best games available on the Oculus Quest 2
Complete your virtual library

These are the best games available on the Oculus Quest 2

Oculus Quest 2 games are enhanced with the latest graphics and let you enjoy VR experiences untethered. But Oculus Store games can get expensive, so you don't want to waste your money. Here are the best games available in your favorite genres.

Poll: Did you cancel your Pixel 6 order?
Let us know

Poll: Did you cancel your Pixel 6 order?

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are great phones, but they're not perfect. With some of the bugs plaguing the devices, we want to know if our readers got cold feet and canceled their orders.