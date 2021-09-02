What you need to know
- Instagram appears to be down for several users around the world.
- As per DownDetector, the issues start at around 1:10 AM ET.
- Instagram says it is working on getting things back to normal.
A large number of Instagram are reporting issues accessing Instagram. According to DownDetector, the issues started at around 1:10 AM ET. The issues aren't limited to just one country. It appears users are having issues while using Instagram in several countries across the world — including the U.S., the U.K., and India.
At the time of writing this article, there are over 17,000 user reports indicating problems at Instagram on DownDetector. Over 50% of users say they are unable to access the Instagram app, while 21% are having trouble opening Instagram on the web.
A large number of users are also experiencing server connection issues. In the U.S., the highest number of reports are coming from users in New York, Washington, Boston, Atlanta, Tampa, Houston, Los Angeles, and Chicago.
Instagram has acknowledged the issues and is currently working on a fix. In a statement sent to Android Central, an Facebook spokesperson said:
We're aware that some people are having trouble accessing their Instagram. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and apologize for any inconvenience.
This is the second time in the last month that Instagram has experienced issues. The popular photo sharing app went down in different countries across the globe just four weeks back. It suffered a similar outage in June, along with Facebook and WhatsApp.
