A large number of Instagram are reporting issues accessing Instagram. According to DownDetector, the issues started at around 1:10 AM ET. The issues aren't limited to just one country. It appears users are having issues while using Instagram in several countries across the world — including the U.S., the U.K., and India.

At the time of writing this article, there are over 17,000 user reports indicating problems at Instagram on DownDetector. Over 50% of users say they are unable to access the Instagram app, while 21% are having trouble opening Instagram on the web.

A large number of users are also experiencing server connection issues. In the U.S., the highest number of reports are coming from users in New York, Washington, Boston, Atlanta, Tampa, Houston, Los Angeles, and Chicago.