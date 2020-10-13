It should be no surprise that Prime Day deals make Amazon's own hardware more affordable, but this offer is one that you'll want to try out. Unfortunately it doesn't work for all accounts, but it's worth checking to see if your account is eligible for the offer. Using the code 4KFIRETV you may be able to score a Fire TV Stick 4K for just $4.99 instead of its usual $49.99 price tag.
The Prime Day deal on this drops it down to $29.99 for everyone, which is a 40% discount on the streaming hardware, but the coupon code can save select accounts an additional $25 on top of that.
Fire TV Stick 4K
Code: 4KFIRETV
You'll need to try using coupon code to get the full savings here. It only works on select accounts, but it's worth the extra minute to check and see if it works.
Even if you can't get it to work, $29.99 isn't a bad price for a streaming stick that makes it easy to access Hulu, Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and all the other popular sreaming services. If you are looking for more Fire TV Stick deals we have you covered with all the best Prime Day sales on them.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.