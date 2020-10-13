It should be no surprise that Prime Day deals make Amazon's own hardware more affordable, but this offer is one that you'll want to try out. Unfortunately it doesn't work for all accounts, but it's worth checking to see if your account is eligible for the offer. Using the code 4KFIRETV you may be able to score a Fire TV Stick 4K for just $4.99 instead of its usual $49.99 price tag.

The Prime Day deal on this drops it down to $29.99 for everyone, which is a 40% discount on the streaming hardware, but the coupon code can save select accounts an additional $25 on top of that.