Whether you're upgrading or just starting your smart home, the Echo Dot is a fantastic gadget to have — and the new 4th gen model is the best version of the Dot we've ever seen. It's compact, sounds good, and offers endless features thanks to Alexa.

Black Friday has given us ample deals/discounts on Echo hardware, and this is easily one of the best we've seen yet.

Right now, you can buy the Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) and an Amazon Smart Plug for just $34. You get both devices for that price, with this bundle normally costing $75.

Unbeatable bundle : Echo Dot (4th Gen) + Amazon Smart Plug | 55% off When we think of killer Black Friday deals, this is what we love to see. Amazon is offering a massive discount on one of its Echo bundles, with this one giving you an Echo Dot (4th Gen) and Amazon Smart Plug for one low price of just $34. That's 55% off the normal retail price, so you're getting serious savings. $34 at Amazon

Starting first with the Echo Dot, this is a key component for any smart home. It can easily fit in any room, the spherical design is a nice upgrade compared to older models, and the speaker quality is much better than you'd expect given the Dot's small price and size. As far as cheap smart speakers go, this is one of the better-sounding ones you can get.

Alexa is what powers the Echo Dot, and as we've said many times before, the possibilities with Alexa are virtually endless. You can use the virtual assistant to control other smart home devices, ask about the weather, and even use features like Alexa Guard that allow the Echo Dot to listen for suspicious sounds in your home while you're gone.

Speaking of smart home devices, the Amazon Smart Plug that's included in this bundle is one of the best of its kind. Set up is extremely easy, you control it with a simple "Alexa" voice command, and you have an option to create schedules to have the plug automatically turn on/off at a set time. And, thanks to the space-saving design, you can have two Smart Plugs on top of each other in a single duplex outlet.

This bundle of the Echo Dot (4th Gen) and Amazon Smart Plug costs $75 during any other time of year, so being able to pick up both of them for a mere $34 is kind of mind-blowing. In other words, we highly recommend snatching this one up.