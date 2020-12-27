The Pittsburgh Steelers started the season fast and strong winning 10 in a row. However, they're struggling as of late, dealing with injuries and dropped balls, and continue to lose to teams they should beat. If they want to avoid losing a fourth game in a row, they'll need to play perfectly against the Colts.

Fans might not realize it, but the Indianapolis Colts are quietly one of the best football teams. They have a solid offense lead by veteran Philip Rivers, plenty of playmakers, and a fierce defense that doesn't give up a whole lot of points. They beat the Packers earlier in the year, and aside from a few off weeks, sit at 10-4 on the season.

The Colts are statistically better than the Steelers in almost every single category, aside from sacks and interceptions. And while those last two are important, clearly it's not helping Pittsburgh win as the season comes to a close. The Steelers started 10-0, but after losing to Washington, Buffalo, and the Bengals, they are now 10-3. A streak that opened the door for the Browns to take 1st place in the AFC North if things continue.

We're getting ahead of ourselves, though. Before we start looking at 1st seed and the playoffs, the Steelers need to find a way to play consistently and beat the Colts. Las Vegas opened the spread with the Steelers as a 2.5-point favorite, but I feel this game will go to the Colts by at least 4. Either way, here's how to watch this showdown live from anywhere.

Indianapolis Colts vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Where and when?

These two teams will battle it out at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh on Sunday, the temps could drop to as low as 20-degrees, so keep that in mind. Kickoff is set for 1pm ET / 10am PT on CBS. That's an evening game for those in the UK.

How to Watch Indianapolis Colts vs Pittsburgh Steelers online from outside your country

Those in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada can find more info on this game in just a moment. First, fans that are geo-locked or looking to watch Steelers vs Colts through a different avenue than usual, we can help you out.

In fact, that's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can make or break any Sunday. This is a service that allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile phone to one that's back in your home country or a different state, so you can watch any game you want.

VPNs are super easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an extra layer of security while surfing the web. VPN's are a dime a dozen here in 2020, but we recommend ExpressVPN as the first choice thanks to the speed, ease of use, and overall security. It works on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a quick sample with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some VPN alternatives that are on sale right now.