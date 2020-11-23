Black Friday is rapidly approaching, meaning that it's the perfect time to save some cash like this awesome Fire TV Stick Lite deal. The Fire TV Stick Lite is one of the best values you can find in a streaming device, providing all of the power one could need, along with access to your favorite streaming services.

Even without the presence of 4K, the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is one of the best streaming devices you can find. And it's an even more incredible value if you can get it for less than $20.

While the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is still the king for 4K streaming, the Fire TV Stick Lite is a fantastic option for anyone who wants the best streaming device and doesn't care about 4K. Amazon introduced this new budget-friendly stick alongside the "standard" Fire TV Stick, as a way to turn any TV in your home into a smart one.

For less than $20, you'll get access to all of the same channels, apps, and features, including the Alexa Voice Remote. This alone makes it worth the money, as you can just ask Alexa to do anything you want, from setting the mood with your smart lights, or asking a question about that actor in that movie you saw one time.

Those who take advantage of live TV streaming services, such as YouTube TV or Sling TV, will thoroughly enjoy the built-in Guide button on the remote. With a single press of a button, you can channel surf like the days of old until you find something that piques your interest. There are going to be a lot of great deals from Amazon for Black Friday, but the Fire TV Stick Lite may just be hte best one of them all.