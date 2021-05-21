What you need to know
- CAD-based renders of Google's upcoming Pixel 6 have surfaced.
- The renders suggest the phone will look fairly similar to the Pixel 6 Pro.
- Unlike the Pixel 6 Pro, however, the smaller model will only have two rear cameras.
Yesterday, we got our very first look at the Google Pixel 6 Pro, thanks to renders posted by reliable leaker @OnLeaks. A new set of renders showing the smaller Pixel 6 have now been shared by the leaker, in association with 91Mobiles.
The vanilla Pixel 6 will succeed the Pixel 5, which is currently Google's best Android phone. In terms of design, the renders suggest the Pixel 6 will not be very different from the Pixel 6 Pro. It has the same unique rear panel design and a centered hole-punch cutout on the front.
According to 91Mobiles, the Pixel 6 will arrive with a flat 6.4-inch display featuring an in-screen fingerprint scanner. Like the Pixel 6 Pro, it is also said to include wireless charging support and dual stereo speakers.
