If you missed the stellar deals we saw on Robot vacuums during Prime Day, you have another opportunity to save at Amazon today. Over there, you can score a Roborock smart robot vacuum cleaner at a steep discount with as much as $240 off regular prices.

This one-day sale is a part of Amazon's Black Friday 'Holiday Dash' event and brings back several of Roborock's Prime Day deals plus a few more options, and this time you don't have to be a Prime member to make the most of the all-time low prices. The only catch is that the sale will end tonight or when sold out so you don't have long left to make the most of it.

Save up to $240 Roborock Robot Vacuum sale Several of Roborock's smart robot vacuum cleaners are back on sale with prices discounted by up to 35% at Amazon for just one day only. The popular S6 Pure is down to a new record low with $200 off and a further $40 clip coupon. Up to 35% off See at Amazon

Keeping your home clean is a lot of work but, luckily, you can make the most of these deals right now to get a little bit of help. Roborock's smart robot vacuum cleaners were designed to give you a helping hand and make it easy to ensure your floors are always clean when you come home from work for the day.

The Roborock S6, on sale for its best-ever price of $419.99, can be controlled using an app on your smartphone and uses smart navigation to map your house, plan routes, and work on a schedule. As long as there are no barriers higher than two centimeters, it can cross over them, clean, and self-recharge.

The device is smart enough to avoid falling down the stairs, scratching up your house, and getting stuck. It features 2000Pa strong suction and can switch between several different modes including Carpet, Quiet, Mopping, Balanced, and Turbo & Max. It can run for about three hours before heading for the charging dock.

If you go for the Roborock S6 Pure version, you'll see a direct price drop to $399.99 which is already the lowest we have seen it go in addition to an on-page coupon that offers a further $40 in instant savings. That makes this one of the best options in the sale.

On the more affordable end, the Roborock E35 is a good choice as it features most of the same smarts, as well as the same 2000Pa suction, though it doesn't map out your home in the same way as the S6 does with multiple floor plans and the battery life is a bit shorter. At $223.99 today, it's over $100 off and back down to its best price in 2020.

The Mi Home app lets you control all of the more advanced functions of your vacuum, including setting no-go zones, scheduling, spot cleaning, and more. You can also pair it with Amazon Alexa for voice control using a device like the Echo Dot. These vacuums are backed up with a one-year warranty.

The sale features a few other popular Roborock vacuum models with prices as low as $189 so it's well worth checking out the entire sale to find the right one for you.