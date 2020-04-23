If you've been missing the big screen at the movie theaters, maybe it's time to score one for your own home. TCL's 75-inch 4 Series 4K UHD Roku TV is on sale today at Walmart for just $678, saving you $222 off its full cost of $900. Freight shipping adds an additional $50 to its price, though you can also select free curbside pickup where available to skip that additional cost and pick your TV up sooner.

The S425 series is a 2019 upgrade to 2018's S405 series. It's a strong upgrade that stands on its own, though, because TCL didn't even make a 75-inch S405. If you're looking at the TCL TVs, you're probably looking to get a lot of value without spending a fortune. And the S425 is a great way to do just that.

This is a 4K TV with support for HDR content and a 120 Hz effective refresh rate to reduce motion blur. It has 178-degree viewing angles, which is perfect if you plan to set this up in your living room. There are also two 10W speakers, although I'm hoping you'll consider connecting to something a bit more powerful for audio. Connectivity options include three HDMI ports with HDCP 2.2 (good for viewing officially copyrighted content) and a USB 2.0 port.

The TV itself has good image quality, with a high contrast ratio, deep blacks, and good reflection handling. It lacks the local dimming of the TCL 6 series and can't handle HDR content quite as well due to low brightness, but it's still a very solid performer and one of the best budget 4K TVs around.

The highlight of any TCL TV is the Roku smart platform. Not only do you get access to Roku's full content library, but you'll also be able to load up all your favorite streaming apps quickly. Like any Roku streaming device, the TV also pairs with Roku's app, essentially turning your smartphone into a remote control with play and pause features, TV power control, and even private listening with headphones.