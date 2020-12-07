We're getting multiple NFL games this Monday thanks to the Pittsburgh Steelers playing on Wedneday in week 12 due to COVID. The NFL continues to shuffle things around as they try to keep players safe and deliver a good product on the field. This week we have an exciting matchup where Big Ben and the Steelers face the Washington Football team for our Monday double-header. Here's how to watch it live.

It's not technically a double-header, as Washington vs Steelers is a late afternoon game, before the traditional MNF matchup. Still, that's twice as much football as we typically get on a Monday, so I have no complaints.

So, what can we expect? Well, the Steelers have won its last six games against Washington, so the odds are stacked against them. Not to mention Pittsburgh is 11-0 on the season vs Washington who's sitting 4-7 overall. That said, the Washington Football Team looked pretty great on Thanksgiving, handing Dallas a huge defeat. There's a good chance Washington rides that momentum over and hands the Steelers its first loss of the season on Monday.

Even if Washington does manage to beat the Steelers, Pittsburgh still have a clear path to a Super Bowl. In fact, since 1970, nine of the 11 teams that started 11-0 made it to the Super Bowl. Better yet, five of them won it, so Steelers fans should be feeling pretty good right now.

Washington Football Team vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Where and when?

These two teams will battle it out at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh for a late Monday afternoon game. Again, this game got rescheduled due to COVID, and kickoff is now set for 5pm ET / 2pm PT on FOX, December 7th. That's a late evening game for those in the UK.

How to Watch Washington Football Team vs Pittsburgh Steelers online from outside your country

Those in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada can find more information on this game in just a moment. For those in the U.S. that are geo-locked or looking to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Washington through a different avenue than usual, we can help you out.

In fact, that's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really make your NFL week great again. This is a service that allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile phone to one that's back in your home country or a different state, so you can watch any game you want.

VPNs are super easy to use not to mention have the added benefit of providing you with an extra layer of security while surfing the web. VPN's are a dime a dozen these days, but we recommend ExpressVPN as your #1 option thanks to the speed, ease of use, and overall security. It works on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a quick sample with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some VPN alternatives that are on sale right now.