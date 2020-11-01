Rookie Quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals have a tough game this week against the Titans. Here's everything fans need to know and where to watch it live no matter where you are in the world this weekend.

IMAGE

At times this year, the Bengals have looked really good, and you can definitely see how skilled the Rookie quarterback is. However, he'll have to pull a few tricks out of his sleeve if the 1-5-1 Bengals hope to beat a dominant 5-1 Tennessee Titans team.

Fans will surely want to tune in and watch the Titans vs Bengals this week, just to see Derrick Henry run over a few more players. Each week the all-star RB puts up another highlight reel, and this week will be no different. So far in 2020, the Titans look poised for another deep playoff run, and potentially even a Super Bowl appearance.

If the Cincinnati Bengals want any chance at winning this game they'll need to stop the run. A feat that almost no team has been able to do since Henry came into the league. The Titans are the #1 team in the NFL regarding the time of possession, using that ground and pound game, which will prevent Joe Burrow from being able to use his arm and throw TDs.

Interestingly enough, Vegas is only giving the Titans a 5-point spread for bettors, which is a pretty decent line if you ask me. Either way, here's how to watch the game this weekend.

Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Where and when?

The Titans will travel to Ohio where they'll take on the Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in the afternoon time slot. Kickoff is at 1pm ET / 10am PT on CBS. If you're in the UK that's around 6pm.

How to Watch Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals online from outside your country

If you're a big NFL fan living in the US, UK, Australia, or even Canada we'll have more information for you in a moment. But first, for those that are geo-locked in the US or can't watch it using regular means, we'll show you how to watch it from anywhere.

If your game is blacked out don't worry. In fact, that's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) come in handy. These services allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile phone to one that's back in your home country or a different state so you can watch any game you want, anywhere you want, without blackouts.

VPNs are very easy to use, not to mention provide an extra layer of security while surfing the web. You have a lot of VPN choices these days, but we recommend ExpressVPN as your first option thanks to the strong security, ease of use, and overall speed. It's available on most operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a quick sample with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some VPN alternatives that are on sale right now.