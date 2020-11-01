Rookie Quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals have a tough game this week against the Titans. Here's everything fans need to know and where to watch it live no matter where you are in the world this weekend.
At times this year, the Bengals have looked really good, and you can definitely see how skilled the Rookie quarterback is. However, he'll have to pull a few tricks out of his sleeve if the 1-5-1 Bengals hope to beat a dominant 5-1 Tennessee Titans team.
Fans will surely want to tune in and watch the Titans vs Bengals this week, just to see Derrick Henry run over a few more players. Each week the all-star RB puts up another highlight reel, and this week will be no different. So far in 2020, the Titans look poised for another deep playoff run, and potentially even a Super Bowl appearance.
If the Cincinnati Bengals want any chance at winning this game they'll need to stop the run. A feat that almost no team has been able to do since Henry came into the league. The Titans are the #1 team in the NFL regarding the time of possession, using that ground and pound game, which will prevent Joe Burrow from being able to use his arm and throw TDs.
Interestingly enough, Vegas is only giving the Titans a 5-point spread for bettors, which is a pretty decent line if you ask me. Either way, here's how to watch the game this weekend.
Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Where and when?
The Titans will travel to Ohio where they'll take on the Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in the afternoon time slot. Kickoff is at 1pm ET / 10am PT on CBS. If you're in the UK that's around 6pm.
How to Watch Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals online from outside your country
If you're a big NFL fan living in the US, UK, Australia, or even Canada we'll have more information for you in a moment. But first, for those that are geo-locked in the US or can't watch it using regular means, we'll show you how to watch it from anywhere.
If your game is blacked out don't worry. In fact, that's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) come in handy. These services allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile phone to one that's back in your home country or a different state so you can watch any game you want, anywhere you want, without blackouts.
VPNs are very easy to use, not to mention provide an extra layer of security while surfing the web. You have a lot of VPN choices these days, but we recommend ExpressVPN as your first option thanks to the strong security, ease of use, and overall speed. It's available on most operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc).
ExpressVPN
No matter where you are in the world, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the Titans game this weekend. Get in on this deal now!
Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals live stream online in the U.S.
This battle on the gridiron takes place on CBS, which makes it pretty easy to watch. Those with a qualifying cable package can log into a CBS All Access pass/app on any set-top box to catch the game.
Additionally, CBS is carried by over-the-top streaming service FuboTV in select markets, which is great as Fubo offers all five channels that typically show the NFL (CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network). That way if you're looking for a streaming TV service and love sports, FuboTV is a great choice. Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month, not to mention they'll give you a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial to take advantage of.
Fubo.TV
Fubo TV offers access to just about every single NFL game that will take place during the 2020-2021 NFL season. If you don't want to miss out on any kick off or touchdown that takes place, you will want to sign up for the service now.
How to stream Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals live in the UK
NFL games aren't being played in the UK this year as we've seen in the past, but fans still have several ways to watch. Thanks to the Sky Sports NFL Channel there are up to six NFL games shown on TV each week, not to mention NFL Redzone, which is a fan-favorite.
However, they aren't showing the Titans vs Bengals game this week, but you can still see it with an NFL Game Pass Pro subscription.
Fans of the gridiron will love the NFL's Game Pass Pro. It's only £143.99 and gives you access to every single game in the 2020/21 season (subject to select blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, and RedZone, which shows every TD on Sunday.
Considering Sky Sports isn't showing this game in the UK, you might want to try logging into a VPN as we mentioned earlier, that way you can live stream the game as if you were watching from the United States.
How to stream Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals live in Canada
Up in Canada NFL games are shown exclusively on the streaming service DAZN. They'll be offering the entire 2021/21 NFL season, but it's only the regular season.
Priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, a DAZN subscription will give you NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, along with all of the other live sports shown by the network including Champions League Soccer and Premier League.
How to stream Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals live in Australia
And finally, we want to mention how you can watch NFL games in Australia. Thanks to a deal with the NFL, ESPN can show games in Australia. You can easily access ESPN in Australia with Kayo Sports and the majority of Foxtel's TV packages offer it too.
So, what are you waiting for? Subscribe to one of these services, try a free trial, or get a VPN so you don't have to miss any of the action this NFL Sunday.
