Whether you care about football or not, there is a whole lot to enjoy about the Super Bowl. From the epic Super Bowl half-time performances to the amazing commercials that will debut, you are going to want to find a way to stream it live. Luckily, it doesn't matter very much where in the world you are located, it's pretty easy to find a way to tune in and watch the Super Bowl online for free.

The biggest NFL game of the year, Super Bowl 2021, is set to take place todah in Tampa, Florida. This year the Kansas City Chiefs will be taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Whether you are attending a party, planning to stay home, or will be traveling (safely), one thing you may be wondering is how to watch the Super Bowl 2021 live stream. Well, there are a lot of different ways, and a lot to know about the ways to stream the Super Bowl live online.

You'll want to take a few minutes now to get things set up on your devices. Installing the VPN isn't hard, but you won't want to be configuring things just minutes before the kick-off. Whether you are in the U.S. and are looking for another streaming option, or an area where you can't find a reliable way to stream it, a VPN is a perfect choice.

Our favorite VPN provider is ExpressVPN . From strong security to fast speeds and great prices, there is a lot to like about the company. You can use the VPN on a variety of your devices, like phone, tablet, PC, and more, all at the same time. For a limited time, ExpressVPN is offering a 30-day money-back guarantee, 3 months free, and a 49% discount when signing up for the annual plan.

A Virtual Private Network, or VPN , can be used for a number of things these days. Sure, one of the key advantages to using one is that it keeps your browsing data secure, but it can also help you watch content that you may not normally have access to.

No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to live stream the Super Bowl for free. Get going with this great offer, and then continue using it for all the additional security benefits after the Super Bowl has ended.

Having difficulty finding a reliable free live stream of the Super Bowl? Connect your new VPN to a UK location, any of them will work, and as soon as you do your device will show a UK IP address. After this, navigate to TVPlayer.com and you're set. TVPlayer.com is a free, legal online streaming service in the UK. It doesn't offer any commercials, so you won't see the new ads, but you do get a commercial-free experience for the game, which is great for many. TVPlayer also has a free DVR service, so you can record it now, and watch it later.

What channel can you watch Super Bowl 2021 on?

It changes each year, but this year CBS has exclusive rights to the Super Bowl broadcast. This means that you'll be able to find the game on your local CBS affiliate network, as well as via the CBS apps on your phone, tablet, TV, and more.

Super Bowl 2020 was broadcasted by Fox.

How to stream Super Bowl 2021 live without cable

You'll need to check your local area to see which (if any) streaming provider offers CBS for you. Since contracts differ by market, we aren't able to pinpoint which service will work best for you. There are a few that may work for everyone and some that won't work except for in a few select areas. Here's where to look for a live stream of the Super Bowl:

Some of these even offer free trials, so once you confirm that the program will be available in your local market you can strategically sign up for a trial to watch the game without even paying anything out of pocket.

How to watch Super Bowl 2021 for FREE in the U.S.

CBS has confirmed that it will be offering a completely free online stream of the game on CBSsports for anyone located in the United States. You'll be able to use the browser on your phone, laptop, tablet, and even TV to watch the game.

Follow along with CBS

You'll be able to use the CBS All Access app on your PC, phone, or tablet to follow the game from wherever you may be when it starts. CBS All Access offers a library of over 10,000 episodes of current and past TV favorites, along with a Live Feed that showcases big sporting events in over 150 cities.

Aside from your mobile devices, you can also get CBS All Access set up on your Fire TV Stick, Roku, PlayStation 4, Xbox, Apple TV, and more. It is a paid service, though the company does offer a free 7-day trial. While you won't be able to watch the whole game, you can follow along with commentary, updates, and more.

Can you use an OTA antenna to watch the Super Bowl?

One of the easiest ways to watch the Super Bowl will be via an OTA antenna and tuning in through your local CBS affiliate. This won't work for everyone, so you'll want to check out this handy map to see if that's an option for you or not.

Once you confirm that you can receive a broadcast where you live, you'll need to make sure you have an antenna that reaches how far the provider is away from you. From here, all you need is to scan your TV's tuner to grab the channel, and then turn on the big game on Sunday! There are a lot of great options out there. You can order one from places like Amazon, Best Buy, and more, or just go into a local Walmart or Target and pick one up.

You will need to make sure your TV has a tuner built-in so that you can get this working. Look on the back of the TV for a coaxial input and you'll be set.

Can you watch Super Bowl 2021 in 4K?

Unfortunately, this year you won't be able to watch the Super Bowl in 4K. CBS does not offer many 4K streams and doesn't want to take on the extra production for the big game.

In 2020, the Super Bowl was broadcasted in 4K for the first time, but this year we won't be so lucky.

How to watch Super Bowl 2021 online for free in the UK

The easiest option for those in the UK looking to watch the big game is BBC One. The company has streamed the big game for free for the past five years, and this time around is no different.

Since BBC One is broadcasting it, this means that you can also view it on the free BBC iPlayer app, which works on phones and tablets as well. Be sure to have all the apps installed and set up ahead of time so you don't miss out on any of the game day action.

In addition to BBC One, Sky Sports will also be broadcasting the game for free. If you won't be in the UK during the game, but prefer to watch local coverage of the event, remember to use a VPN to make that easier.

How to watch Super Bowl 2021 live stream in Canada

Much like last year, and the previous few years, CTV/TSN is going to be your best bet in Canada. It's the official broadcaster for the Super Bowl in Canada, and you'll be able to watch it on your TV or mobile device using the CTV Go app. You'll need to sign up for a subscription, which is $7.99 per month.

If you need another option in Canada, DAZN will be streaming the Super Bowl in Canada. It is also a subscription service, so you will have to pay the monthly rate, but DAZN offers a 30-day money back guarantee if you are not satisfied with the service and there is a free trial available as well.