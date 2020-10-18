Thanks to several schedule changes in the NFL due to the Coronavirus, the week 6 matchup between the Jets and LA Rams got moved to November. Instead, this weekend will be the New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins. When you combine all the schedule changes with the loss of RB Le'Veon Bell, things won't be getting any easier for New York after starting 0-5 this season. Either way, read on for full details on how to watch New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins wherever you are in the world on Sunday.
You know the Jets will be looking to get this season back on track, but Miami's Fitzpatrick might have more "Fitzmagic" up his sleeves and throw the Dolphins to their 3rd win of the season. At the same time, Fitzpatrick is often risky with the Football, and could give up a turnover or two. Considering the Jets are 5th in the league in interceptions, with 5 in four games, expect turnovers to be the difference in the game and potentially give the Jets its first victory of 2020.
Moving on, do the Dolphins have a QB controversy yet? After a convincing win over the 49ers last week it's hard to see Miami making a change at Quarterback, but if the coaching staff had any game circled for when they'll let the rookie Tua Tagovailoa play, or finally start, this week would be it. That's not a knock on the Jets but they are 0-5 for a reason.
With that all said, this will surely be a great game for fans on both sides of the field and here's how to watch it.
New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins: Where and when?
These two teams will battle on the gridiron at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium this Sunday after a quick schedule change due to COVID, with kick-off set for 4:05pm ET / 1:05pm PT. If you're a fan watching from the UK this is a very late game for you.
How to Watch New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins online from outside your country
Those in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada can find more information on this game in just a moment. For those in the U.S. that are geo-locked or looking to watch New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins through some other means, we're here to help.
In fact, that's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really save your NFL Sunday. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile phone to one that's back in your home country or a different state so you can watch exactly the game you want. As a Packers fan living in Las Vegas, I have to do this often.
VPNs are super easy to use not to mention have the added benefit of providing you with an extra layer of security while surfing the web. There are a lot of options these days but we recommend ExpressVPN as your first option thanks to the ease of use, speed, and overall security. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a quick sample with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some VPN alternatives that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you end up, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the game this weekend. Get in on this deal now!
How to watch New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins online in the U.S.
Sunday's gridiron battle will air on CBS. If you have a qualifying cable package you can log into a CBS All Access app on various set-top boxes to catch all the hard-hitting action.
For those unaware, CBS is also carried by the streaming service FuboTV in select markets, which is great as Fubo offers all five channels that typically show the NFL (CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network). That way if you're looking for a streaming TV provider but love sports, FuboTV could be a great option. Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month, and there's a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means whichever game you decide to watch first will be free!
Fubo.TV
Fubo TV offers access to just about every single NFL game that will take place during the 2020-2021 NFL season. If you don't want to miss out on any kick off or touchdown that takes place, you will want to sign up for the service now.
How to stream New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins live in the UK
NFL fans living outside the US can watch several games too, and if you're in the UK you can enjoy up to six NFL games live each week thanks to the Sky Sports NFL Channel, not to mention NFL Redzone, which is my favorite.
Sadly, this week's Jets vs Dolphins game isn't available on Sky Sports, but you can still see it with an NFL Game Pass Pro subscription.
Die-hard football fans will really enjoy Game Pass Pro. It's only £143.99 and gives you access to every single game in the 2020/21 season (subject to select blackouts) including the NFL playoffs, Super Bowl, and the RedZone which shows every scoring play each Sunday.
As a reminder, if you're not home in the UK but don't want to miss the action you can log into a UK IP address with a VPN to live stream the game just like you would if you were home.
How to stream New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins live in Canada
If you're in Canada, streaming service DAZN has exclusive live coverage of the entire 2020/21 NFL regular season for those up north of the US border.
Priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, a DAZN subscription will give you NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, along with all of the other live sports shown by the network including Premier League and Champions League Soccer.
How to stream New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins live in Australia
And finally, Australian NFL fans will need access to ESPN, as they own all the rights to the NFL in your region. You can easily access ESPN in Australia with Kayo Sports not to mention most Foxtel TV packages offer it too.
This week we heard that Jets head coach Adam Gase considered giving up play-calling right now that they've gone 0-5 and we'll see who has control come Sunday. Either way, Gase is likely on the hot seat and could really use a win. Enjoy the game and we wish your team luck!
