The New York Giants are 1st in the NFC East after a win over the beat-up Bengals but don't get too excited as they're still only 4-7 on the season. And yes, somehow that's enough for first place in this awful division. However, that position will finally get tested in Week 13 as they face a real 1st place divisional leader in the 8-3 Seattle Seahawks. This one should be worth a watch, so here's how to catch it live online.
Russell Wilson continues to have a good season, although the MVP-type play we saw earlier in the year has dissipated a bit. Still, they're playing at a high level, the defense is finding ways to slow other teams down, and Wilson doesn't have to do all the work to get a win. And while the Seahawks didn't look that great against the Eagles last week, they did manage to pull out a victory, and winning is winning.
On the other side of the football, we have the New York Giants. They've had great moments off and on this year, and after starting out 0-5 they've found a solid rhythm and won three games straight. Albeit against opponents that aren't very good. The biggest test all season for the Giants is this week vs the Seahawks, and next week at the Arizona Cardinals.
Unfortunately, the Giants might have to play at least one of those games without star QB Daniel Jones. He went down with an apparent leg injury last week, but thankfully avoided anything serious and will be a game-time decision vs the Seahawks. The NY Giants season is riding on these next few games, so here's how to watch it live from anywhere in the world.
New York Giants vs Seattle Seahawks: When and where?
This action-packed game will kickoff at 4:05pm ET / 1:05pm PT on FOX at Seattle's recently renamed Lumen Field (previously CenturyLink). Those with FOX can easily watch it by signing into their cable service.
How to Watch New York Giants vs Seattle Seahawks online from outside your country
NFL fans in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada have several ways to watch the game all of which we'll explain. First, for those in the U.S. that are geo-locked or looking to watch the Seahawks using some other method, try a VPN.
In fact, that's where one of the best VPNs can really save your NFL Sunday. A VPN service allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or smartphone to one back in your home country or a different state so you can watch any game you want, anywhere you want.
VPNs are super simple to use, not to mention provide additional security while you're surfing the web. You have a lot o VPN choices here in 2020, but we recommend ExpressVPN as your #1 option thanks to the overall ease of use, speed, and security. It's available on most operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc).
ExpressVPN
No matter where you are in the world, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Seahawks vs Giants in Week 13.
How to watch New York Giants vs Seattle Seahawks online in the U.S.
This week the Giants and Seahawks game airs on FOX, making it easy to watch for most people. Fans with a traditional cable package can quickly log in to the FOX Sports app and stream it from a PC, laptop, or tablet. You can always check the Yahoo or NFL mobile apps, too.
Plus, over-the-top streaming services like FuboTV offer Fox Sports. We really love FuboTV because they deliver all five channels that show NFL games each week (CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, and NFL Network). Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month.
Fubo.TV
Fubo TV offers access to just about every single NFL game that will take place during the 2020-2021 NFL season. If you don't want to miss out on any kick off or touchdown that takes place, give it a try.
How to stream New York Giants vs Seattle Seahawks live in the UK
Those outside the US still have multiple ways to access and enjoy NFL games. If you're in the UK tune-in with the Sky Sports NFL Channel, showing up to six games each week. Plus, Sky offers the NFL Redzone which shows every single scoring drive on Sunday.
This week Sky Sports only has two NFL games on the charts, and neither is the Seahawks game. However, you can still watch all the action on NFL RedZone. Additionally, you can watch other games with an NFL Game Pass Pro subscription.
If you're a big fan consider getting a Game Pass Pro subscription. It's only £143.99 and gives you access to every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to some blackouts) and this includes the playoffs, Super Bowl, and NFL RedZone. Game Pass Pro shows previous seasons on-demand, too.
As a reminder, try our VPN recommendation above if you're not home. That way you can log-in to a UK or US IP address and stream the game with a different service.
How to stream New York Giants vs Seattle Seahawks live in Canada
Up in Canada, streaming service DAZN shows several NFL games and all RedZone plays. DAZN owns the exclusive rights to air all National Football League games in your region. It's priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, and a DAZN subscription gets you access to Game Pass and NFL RedZone, in addition to several other live sports including Premier League and Champions League Soccer.
How to stream New York Giants vs Seattle Seahawks live in Australia
Australian fans have a few ways to tune-in. As long as your TV provider offers ESPN you'll be able to watch some NFL Football. For now, ESPN owns the rights to air NFL but they only show certain ones each week, so that's about your only option unless you use a VPN. You can access ESPN in Australia with Kayo Sports or most Foxtel TV packages offer ESPN too.
If you want to watch even more sports, this over-the-top service will also let you stream Spain's La Liga and F1 racing, all for only $25 per month for a basic package or $35 a month for a premium pass. And finally, Kayo Sports is contract-free.
