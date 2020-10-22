The hits just keep coming for the Eagles. After a loss to the Ravens last week, both tight end Zach Ertz and running back Miles Sanders will be out for the Thursday Night game with the Giants due to injuries. The running back duties will likely be handled by a string of people rather than just a sole replacement. Sitting at 1-4-1 after six weeks, it doesn't look good for Philadelphia, and yet, the team is in second place in their division. On the bright side, there's a chance wide receiver DeSean Jackson could be back on the field for Thursday's game. The Giants are suffering equally with a 1-5 record which is why the Eagles are the slight favorite between the two teams. The Giants won't be playing at home for that advantage, but they are coming off their first win this season against the Washington Football Team so there's a chance that momentum boost helps morale at least a little. Andrew Thomas has not played up to expectations and Daniel Jones has not either, despite some flashes of being an elite athlete.

This Thursday Night Football likely won't make for exceptional TV, but it may be a much more pleasurable choice compared to the presidential debate which will also take place on Thursday night. New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles: Where and when? This Thursday Night Football game will kick off on October 22, at 8:20 PM ET. The game will be shown on FOX, but it will also be shown live on Amazon's Prime Video service. Subscribers to Amazon's Prime will be able to tune in via one of its apps and watch the whole thing for free, even without access to FOX.

