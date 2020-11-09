This Monday Night Football game is not the one it would have appeared to be at the start of the 2020 season. The Patriots, with Cam Newton in as quarterback have greatly under performed and sit at 2-5 in the AFC East, only above the Jets. The Patriots, like a lot of other teams, have been ravaged by COVID-19 and injuries. But, the team has also just been sloppy and not played to coach Bill Belichick's standards.
The Jets not only sit at the back of the AFC East, but with no wins this year, they also sit at the back of all the NFL. At 0-8 against a 2-5 team, the Jets are still not favored to eek out their first win of the year. Jets QB Sam Darnold is gaining valuable experience as the team rebuilds, but he needs to have a great game and perform better against the Patriots. The Jets won't be coasting through an easy second half of the season and right now, the Patriots are falling apart and look like the best chance for the team to turn things around. Could this be the worst Monday Night Football game of the season? With how things are going, it's unlikely.
New England Patriots vs New York Jets: Where and when?
Monday Night Football of the Patriots vs the Jets will be available on ESPN at 8:15 PM ET on November 9. There won't be any fans in attendance at MetLife Stadium, but it's how to tell how many would show up even if they were permitted to.
Watch New England Patriots vs New York Jets online from outside your country
If you're in the US, UK, or Australia, there's more specific watch information on the New England and New York game below. Still, regional, geo-blocked issues can arise from anywhere.
That's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.
How to watch New England Patriots vs New York Jets online in the US
This week nine matchup is set to be shown on ESPN. If you have a qualifying cable package you can log into an ESPN app to catch all the long bombs on any device.
Of course, ESPN is also carried by over-the-top streaming service FuboTV, which stands apart from similar services as its the only service that boasts all five channels that are showing NFL games this season (CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network). Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month, and there's a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means you can potentially watch Sunday's match at University of Phoenix Stadium for free!
How to stream New England Patriots vs New York Jets live in the UK
American football fans can watch up to six NFL games live each week courtesy of the new Sky Sports NFL channel along with access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. This matchup is one of Sky's featured games this week, but you can also tune in via the NFL Game Pass Pro, with its £143.99 subscription giving you access to every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, plus RedZone access on top.
Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Then utilising a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.
How to stream New England Patriots vs New York Jets live in Canada
Streaming service DAZN has exclusive live coverage of all 2020-21 regular season games in Canada. Priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, the subscription will also provide NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, alongside all of DAZN's amazing live sports roster. This also includes Premier League and Champions League soccer.
Live stream New England Patriots vs New York Jets in Australia
If you're planning on watching this Patriots and Jets game down in Australia, then you'll need to have access to ESPN as they own the rights to show live NFL action in Australia. While the network is available as part of most Foxtel TV packages, you can access ESPN just as easily via Kayo Sports.
The over-the-top service will let you stream loads of top level sport - including Spain's La Liga and F1 motor racing, all for the very reasonable price of just $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for the premium offering. Even better, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL for newcomers to the service.
