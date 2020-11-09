This Monday Night Football game is not the one it would have appeared to be at the start of the 2020 season. The Patriots, with Cam Newton in as quarterback have greatly under performed and sit at 2-5 in the AFC East, only above the Jets. The Patriots, like a lot of other teams, have been ravaged by COVID-19 and injuries. But, the team has also just been sloppy and not played to coach Bill Belichick's standards.

The Jets not only sit at the back of the AFC East, but with no wins this year, they also sit at the back of all the NFL. At 0-8 against a 2-5 team, the Jets are still not favored to eek out their first win of the year. Jets QB Sam Darnold is gaining valuable experience as the team rebuilds, but he needs to have a great game and perform better against the Patriots. The Jets won't be coasting through an easy second half of the season and right now, the Patriots are falling apart and look like the best chance for the team to turn things around. Could this be the worst Monday Night Football game of the season? With how things are going, it's unlikely.

New England Patriots vs New York Jets: Where and when?

Monday Night Football of the Patriots vs the Jets will be available on ESPN at 8:15 PM ET on November 9. There won't be any fans in attendance at MetLife Stadium, but it's how to tell how many would show up even if they were permitted to.

