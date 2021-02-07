While the original series aired on CBS from 1985 to 1989, The Equalizer was then adapted into a film in 2014 and a sequel was released in 2018. As part of its reimagining of the series, CBS will be changing the name of the show's main character from Robert McCall to Robyn McCall as Queen Latifah will be taking over the role.

Queen Latifah fans will want to keep watching after the Super Bowl as CBS will premiere its reimagining of The Equalizer and we have all the details on how you can watch the new crime drama on TV or online.

The Equalizer tells the story of a former CIA operative who leaves the agency and decides to go her own way in order to help those with nowhere else to turn. Although Robyn McCall may look like an average single mom trying to quietly raise her teenage daughter Delilah, to a trusted few she is known as The Equalizer.

In her role as The Equalizer, McCall acts as an anonymous guardian angel and defender of the downtrodden who's also dogged in her pursuit of personal redemption for the terrible things she did while with the CIA. McCall won't be alone in her mission though as Delilah's Aunt Vi lives with her and helps her balance life as a working mother. She's also joined by her former CIA handler and longtime friend William Bishop, an edgy bar owner and colleague from her past Melody "Mel" Bayani and a paranoid and brilliant white hacker named Harry Keshegian. As with all vigilantes operating in a big city, Robyn's work gains the attention of a shrewd NYPD Detective named Marcus Dante who wants to uncover the secret identity of The Equalizer.

Whether you're a fan of the original series, the movie and its sequel or just want to see Queen Latifah take on some of NYC's worst criminals, we'll show you how to watch The Equalizer from anywhere in the world.

The Equalizer - When and where?

The Equalizer will premiere on Sunday, February 7 at 10pm ET/PT on CBS right after the Super Bowl. Each episode will run for 50 minutes and new episodes will air every Sunday at 8pm ET/PT following the premiere.

Watch The Equalizer from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch The Equalizer in the U.S., Canada, the UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch the reimagining of the classic series when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

