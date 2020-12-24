The film from Inside Out and Up's Academy Award-winning director Pete Docter tells the story of middle-school band teacher named Joe Gardner (voiced by Jamie Foxx) who gets the chance of a lifetime to play at the best jazz club in town. However, on the way there, Joe gets distracted, falls into a manhole and ends up going to heaven instead.

Disney has a special Christmas present in store for Disney Plus subscribers this year as Pixar's new animated film Soul will be released exclusively on the streaming service for free and we have all the details on how you can watch it at home.

As Joe still has things left to do on earth, he turns away from the light and ends up in a fantastical place called The Great Before where new souls get their personalities, quirks and interests before going to Earth. Determined to return to his life, Joe teams up with a precocious soul known as 22 (voiced by Tina Fey) who has never understood why anyone would want to live on Earth as a human. In order to return to Earth, Joe will have to show 22 what's great about living and along the way, he just might discover the answers to some of life's most important questions.

Whether you're a big Pixar fan or just want a new movie to watch with your family over the holidays, we'll show you how to watch Disney's Soul online from anywhere in the world.

Disney's Soul - When and where?

Disney's new Pixar film Soul will be released worldwide on Disney Plus on Friday, December 25. Unlike Mulan that released earlier this year, Soul will be included as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

How to watch Disney's Soul in the U. S.

If you live in the US and already have a Disney Plus subscription, you'll be able to watch Soul when it premieres on Friday, December 25.

However, if you haven't signed up for Disney Plus yet, the streaming service costs $6.99 per month or $69.99 for the year. There's also a Disney+ Bundle available that gives you access to Disney Plus along with Hulu and ESPN+ for just $12.99 per month. Disney even offers a free 7-day trial to its streaming service so you can test it out for yourself to watch Soul this Christmas.

Live stream Disney's Soul in the UK, Canada and Australia

As Soul is a Disney Pixar film, it will be available in all of the countries that Disney Plus has launched in so far. This means that viewers in the UK, Canada and Australia will be able to watch Soul with a subscription to Disney Plus when it premieres on Friday, December 25.

While the service offers the same content with slight variations depending on country, the pricing does change somewhat from region to region. Disney Plus costs £5.99 per month or £59.99 for the year in the UK, $8.99 per month or $89.99 for the year in Canada and $8.99 per month or $89.99 for the year in Australia. Check out our Disney Plus Price guide for all the latest info on Disney's streaming service.