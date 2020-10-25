This game likely won't be pretty, but it should be fierce. Washington has the ability to go from fourth to tied for first in the NFC East division with a win over the Cowboys. You can bet the team will be playing tough to swing their season in the right direction with one huge win. Luckily for them the Cowboys are hurting on every front and might not be able to stop them from advancing.
Speaking of hurting, Prescott, Smith, and Collins are all out of the rest of the year which was clearly an unseen hurdle. While the Cowboys were on fire offensively with Prescott at the helm, their defense has never really been adequate. Washington will be looking to take advantage of that as well as press the offensive which doesn't look so hot anymore either. Kyle Allen hasn't been great at getting Washington's offense going, but he'll need to pick it up if there's any hope of turning things around.
Again, this game will probably be pretty sloppy and a mess, but if Washington can eek out a win here, it will immediately make the worst division at least a little more interesting in future weeks.
Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Football Team: Where and when?
Dallas takes on Washington at FedEx Field on Sunday, October 25 starting at 1:00 PM ET. The game airs on FOX, but of course, there are several ways to watch, including the VPN option listed out below.
Watch Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Football Team online from outside your country
If you're in the US, UK, or Australia, there's more specific watch information on the Dallas and Washington game below. Still, regional, geo-blocked issues can arise from anywhere.
That's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.
VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?
Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.
Of course, FOX is also carried by over-the-top streaming service FuboTV, which stands apart from similar services as its the only service that boasts all five channels that are showing NFL games this season (CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network). Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month, and there's a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means you can potentially watch Sunday's match at FedEx Field for free!
How to stream Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Football Team live in the UK
American football fans can watch up to six NFL games live each week courtesy of the new Sky Sports NFL channel along with access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. Unfortunately this Dallas and Washington matchup isn't one of Sky's featured games this weekend, but you can tune in via the NFL Game Pass Pro, with its £143.99 subscription giving you access to every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, plus RedZone access on top.
Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Then utilising a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.
How to stream Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Football Team live in Canada
Streaming service DAZN has exclusive live coverage of all 2020-21 regular season games in Canada. Priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, the subscription will also provide NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, alongside all of DAZN's amazing live sports roster. This also includes Premier League and Champions League soccer.
Live stream Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Football Team in Australia
If you're planning on watching this Dallas and Washington game down in Australia, then you'll need to have access to ESPN as they own the rights to show live NFL action in Australia. While the network is available as part of most Foxtel TV packages, you can access ESPN just as easily via Kayo Sports.
The over-the-top service will let you stream loads of top level sport - including Spain's La Liga and F1 motor racing, all for the very reasonable price of just $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for the premium offering. Even better, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL for newcomers to the service.
