This game likely won't be pretty, but it should be fierce. Washington has the ability to go from fourth to tied for first in the NFC East division with a win over the Cowboys. You can bet the team will be playing tough to swing their season in the right direction with one huge win. Luckily for them the Cowboys are hurting on every front and might not be able to stop them from advancing.

Speaking of hurting, Prescott, Smith, and Collins are all out of the rest of the year which was clearly an unseen hurdle. While the Cowboys were on fire offensively with Prescott at the helm, their defense has never really been adequate. Washington will be looking to take advantage of that as well as press the offensive which doesn't look so hot anymore either. Kyle Allen hasn't been great at getting Washington's offense going, but he'll need to pick it up if there's any hope of turning things around.

Again, this game will probably be pretty sloppy and a mess, but if Washington can eek out a win here, it will immediately make the worst division at least a little more interesting in future weeks.

Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Football Team: Where and when?

Dallas takes on Washington at FedEx Field on Sunday, October 25 starting at 1:00 PM ET. The game airs on FOX, but of course, there are several ways to watch, including the VPN option listed out below.

Watch Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Football Team online from outside your country

If you're in the US, UK, or Australia, there's more specific watch information on the Dallas and Washington game below. Still, regional, geo-blocked issues can arise from anywhere.

That's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.