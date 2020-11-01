The Cowboys versus the Eagles is literally the best the NFC East division has to offer and now after seven prior weeks, the one thing that's clear is this game will find some way to hurt these teams even more. Unless you're a die-hard Cowboys or Eagles fan, you're probably just tuning in because it will be the only sport on TV. The World Series is over, the NBA finals are finished and now it's just two teams with losing records trying to be a little better than the other one. To be fair, most of the hurt for these two teams has come through literal injuries which have sidelined key players. The Eagles have the upper hand with a defensive line that outmatches a Cowboys offensive line.

While Philadelphia will have multiple ways to get the ball down the field, a strategic run game would do them well against a Dallas team that is having trouble stopping the run. Dallas has ranked near last through the first seven weeks, allowing just a ton of yards on the ground, compared to when the ball is in the air. The Eagles do have an edge in this matchup, but there's a chance everyone loses at the end of another NFC East disaster. Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles: Where and when? Sunday Night Football between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles takes place at the normal time of 8:20 PM ET. The game will air on NBC on Sunday, November 1. No fans will be in attendance so even the most dedicated fans will need to watch from home. Watch Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles online from outside your country If you're in the US, UK, or Australia, there's more specific watch information on the Cowboys vs. Eagles game below. Still, regional, geo-blocked issues can arise from anywhere. That's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there. VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options? Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.

ExpressVPN No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the game this weekend. Get in on this deal now! See latest price at ExpressVPN

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles online in the US This week eight matchup is set to be shown on NBC. If you have a qualifying cable package you can log into a NBC Sports app on various set-top boxes to catch all the hard-hitting action. Of course, NBC is also carried by over-the-top streaming service FuboTV in select markets, which stands apart from similar services as its the only service that boasts all five channels that are showing NFL games this season (CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network). Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month, and there's a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means you can potentially watch Sunday's match at Lincoln Financial Field for free! FuboTV is the most comprehensive option There are a lot of great ways to keep up with this season's big games, but Fubo.TV may be one of the best overall solutions for most people. The service offers access to CBS, NBC, FOX, NFL Network, ESPN, & Redzone, which covers nearly every single option that you need in order to be able to watch the games each week as they take place. It's a bit more expensive than Sling, but if keeping up on all the action is important to you, this is the way to go.

Fubo.TV Fubo TV offers access to just about every single NFL game that will take place during the 2020-2021 NFL season. If you don't want to miss out on any kick off or touchdown that takes place, you will want to sign up for the service now. $54.99 per month at Fubo