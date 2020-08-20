Chemical Hearts is Amazon Prime Video's latest original film and tells the high school love story of a hopeless romantic and a girl with a mysterious past. The movie stars Austin Abrams and Lili Reinheart in the two leading roles trying to make sense of their feelings and deal with trauma from past events.

The movie is based on the novel by Krystal Sutherland and was directed by Richard Tanne. Amazon characterizes the film as one that's unapologetically coming of age and full of self discovery in nature. It should pull at the heartstrings and find an audience of fans of other romantic dramas like Me, Earl, And The Dying Girl which lightens the load by sprinkling comedy moments throughout.

Chemical Hearts: When & where

Chemical Hearts is an Amazon original film so it is exclusively available on Amazon's Prime Video streaming service. The movie premieres on Friday, August 21 at 12:01 a.m. ET, after which you'll be able to watch it at your convenience as many times as you'd like. All Amazon Prime subscribers will be able to watch the movie as part of their Prime shipping subscription.

How to watch Chemical Hearts with Amazon Prime Video

Currently, the only way to watch Chemical Hearts now is to have an active subscription to Amazon Prime Video. There are multiple ways to get the Amazon Prime Video service, but the most popular is for subscribers of Amazon Prime shipping subscription automatically get access to other Prime services, including Video. If you don't pay for Prime's 2-day free shipping service which costs $119 a year or don't want to, you can subscribe to Amazon Prime Video directly for $8.99 a month.

There is a 30-day free trial available for those that would like to try the video streaming service first to watch Chemical Hearts and also gain access to other Prime originals like My Spy and Troop Zero.

How to watch Chemical Hearts from anywhere

If you're having trouble accessing the movie where you're located, you should look into a VPN. Using a VPN makes it simple to change your location virtually, and gives you instant access to services like Prime Video. Whether you are traveling or live outside of the U.S., this is what you need to know.

