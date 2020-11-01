The Buffalo Bills should be the favorite in the AFC East matchup against the Patriots. The Bills are the division leaders with a 5-2 record, compared to New England's 2-4 record. But, it is Bill Belichick and the Patriots that have dominated the Bills many times in the past. In fact, that's exactly why head coach Sean McDermott is focusing on winning this single game at the moment, rather than the division. If the Bills can hold back the Patriots this week, they'll have a much easier time accomplishing their larger goal of making the playoffs and making it to the Superbowl. Looking at each team's net points through seven weeks shows that the Patriots, at -28 points, are losing pretty substantially. The Bills' -4 points are still a little concerning for the long term in that they are having a hard time putting points on the board. Another AFC East team, the Miami Dolphins by contrast are sitting at 47 points.

Last week, after his third interception, QB Cam Newton was benched for backup Jarrett Stidham. Belichick has commented that Newton will continue to be the team's starting quarterback, but it does show that there's a lack of confidence that the Bills may be able to take advantage of this week. Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots: Where and when? Buffalo Bills battle the New England Patriots on Sunday November 1 at 1:00 PM ET. The game will air on CBS, but everyone can also catch the AFC East rivals on most streaming platforms of their choice.

This week eight matchup is set to be shown on CBS.

