At the end of the first film, Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, Borat returned to his home country of Kazakhstan. However, Borat's first adventure in America brought great shame to Kazakhstan and he was locked away in a gulag. In Borat 2, the character is temporarily freed in order to return to America on a secret mission in which he is tasked with delivering a gift to Trump. Cohen himself has unsuccessfully tried to interview Donald Trump in the past which is why Borat instead decides to seek out "America's most famous ladies man" Vice President Mike Pence.

While most people know Sacha Baron Cohen's Borat from the mockumentary comedy released back in 2006, the character was actually first introduced in Da Ali G Show. The British series introduced viewers to the wannabe gangster Ali G, gay Austrain fashion reporter Bruno and of course the journalist from Kazakhstan Borat. All three characters in the TV series ended up getting their own subsequent films, though Cohen has only decided to reprise the role of Borat for a sequel.

After a 14 year hiatus, Borat is back with a new movie that may even end up being more controversial than his first film and we have all the details on how you can watch Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (also known simply as Borat 2) online or on TV from anywhere.

While Borat originally intends to give a monkey to Pence, it dies during the long journey by shipping container to America. Thankfully though, his daughter Tutor (played by Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova) stowed away on the ship, so Borat decides to give her as a present to Pence instead.

As Borat is already an incredibly popular and well-known character in the US, Cohen decides to have him wear various disguises while his daughter Tutor tricks unsuspecting people the way he did in the first film. From the trailer alone, we know that Mike Pence will be in the film and we recently discovered that former mayor of New York City Rudy Giuliani will also play a big role in Borat 2.

Whether you miss saying "very nice" in a Borat accent or just want to see who else Sacha Baron Cohen managed to trick into being in his latest film, we'll show you exactly how to watch Borat 2 from wherever you are in the world right now.

Borat 2 - When and where?

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm or Borat 2 as it is more commonly referred to will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, October 23. Since Amazon Studios has acquired the worldwide rights to Sacha Baron Cohen's latest film, it will be made available in every country where Amazon Prime Video is offered.

Watch Borat 2 online from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch Borat 2 in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch the already controversial sequel to Sacha Baron Cohen's 2006 film when you're away from home, then you'll likely run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will be geo-blocked.

That's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.

