Country music's only entirely fan-voted award show, the CMT Music Awards, returns this week for a night of celebration, music, and entertainment. This year's 2020 CMT Music Awards is set to feature performances from some of the biggest names in country music and will be simulcast on seven different TV channels to make the show easier to watch than ever before. Of course, you won't need cable to watch as you can also watch live using streaming services like Sling TV. We'll get into the best services to watch the 2020 CMT Music Awards show below.

When are the 2020 CMT Music Awards? This year's 2020 CMT Music Awards is hosted by Sara Hyland, Kane Brown, and Ashley McBryde. The show begins at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 21 and will be available to watch on several channels as well as via streaming services like Philo and Sling TV. What channel is the 2020 CMT Music Awards on tonight? Of course, the 2020 CMT Music Awards will air on CMT, but there are also several other channels airing the show live at the same time that night. You can also watch on MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop, and TV Land. If you don't have cable, now's the perfect time to try out a free trial to a service like Philo or Sling TV. Who is performing at the 2020 CMT Music Awards? This country music awards show has a long list of performers, so you'll have to watch live to ensure you don't miss a moment! Among the live performers include Gabby Barrett, Jimmie Allen + Noah Cyrus, Kelsea Ballerini + Halsey, Luke Combs + Brooks & Dunn, Morgan Wallen, Sam Hunt, Shania Twain, Ashley McBryde, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan, and Maren Morris, plus Ram Trucks Side Stage performers Caylee Hammack, HARDY, Ingrid Andress, Mickey Guyton, Riley Green, and Travis Denning. How to watch the 2020 CMT Music Awards in the U.S. There are a few different ways to watch the event as it airs live, though the best option is Philo. You're able to watch CMT live whenever you want with your membership, including during the 2020 CMT Music Awards. Plus, you can watch on your phone, computer, or streaming device! The streaming service offers a free 7-day trial for new members if you've never signed up before.

Alternatively, you could watch on Sling TV, though you would have to add-on a $5 Comedy Extras channels package to your regular plan to receive any of the channels the CMT Music Awards will be airing on. How to watch CMT Music Awards live from anywhere If you're currently in the U.S., you shouldn't have much trouble accessing Philo to watch the awards show, and the trial offered makes it free to watch even if you're not currently a member. However, for those living anywhere else, watching the 2020 CMT Music Awards will be a bit more difficult. Luckily, a VPN can help you access Philo no matter where you are so you can watch the event as it airs. VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other affordable options? Even more VPN services are on sale right now if you're looking to compare ExpressVPN to others.

