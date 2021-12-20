You can watch 1883 online right now folks, as the new Yellowstone prequel debuted last night. And unlike that show, the streaming options are a lot less complicated. Especially if you live in the US or Canada. If you're outside of those countries, then we can show you some alternative options too. You can actually start watching 1883 for free thanks to some generous free trials too.

Watch 1883 online in the USA

In the US, 1883 is showing exlcusivly on Paramount Plus. Prices start at just $4.99 a month for the Essential tier or $9.99 for Premium. The cheapest tier comes with ads, whereas going Premium removes most of them (live TV and a few shows being the exception) and you'll also get access to your local CBS station live and you can download shows for offline viewing. Whichever service you opt for, you can cancel at any time and there's a generous 1-month free trial before you actually start paying. Check out these options to watch 1883 online at Paramount Plus.

Watch 1883 online in Canada

In Canada, it's a similar deal with prices starting at CAD$5.99 a month for the cheapest ad-supported tier. The free trial period is shorter at just seven days though instead of a whole month. Give it a go over at the official Paramount Plus website.

Watch 1883 online elsewhere

While Paramount Plus is available in some other countries like Australia, there's no sign of 1883 just yet, so we'd hold off for now unless you fancy taking a look at some of the other content on Paramount Plus Australia. In the UK, no streaming services have picked up 1883 yet, so a VPN is your best option. Take a look below.

Watch 1883 online via a VPN

Using one of the best VPN services can unlock geo-restricted content if you're outside of the US. We'd recommend using Express VPN and using it to simulate being in the USA, then sign up to Paramount Plus as mentioned above.

This is a great time to get Express VPN as you try it risk free for 30 days to make sure it's right for you. If you like it, there's a fantastic deal available where you get an extra 3 months for free and save 49% on the 12-month deal.

Paramount Plus is relativly new, so some older TVs might not have the app available. If that's the case, we'd recommend checking out our best streaming devices guide to give your TV a few extra smarts. Sure, you could watch 1883 online on your phone or laptop, but you'd make their cinematographers sad.

Check out our full Express VPN review for more information on why we rate it so highly. And if you're not fully caught up on the Dutton's deeds, check out our guide on how to watch Yellowstone season 4 online.