The wait is finally over and Paramount Network's hit show is returning with a brand new season and we have all the details on how you can watch season four of Yellowstone on TV or online.

The American television series, created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, first debuted back in June of 2018 and stars Oscar-winner Kevin Costner as John Dutton, Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton and Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton. In addition to being the patriarch of the Dutton family, John Dutton is also a 6th generation billionaire who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the U.S., Yellowstone Dutton Ranch.

However, the ranch is in constant conflict with the growing town, Indian reservation and national park it borders. The Dutton family ranch is also quite secluded and John Dutton has to fight to protect his ranch from those who would try to take it at all costs.

Without going too far into spoilers, season three of Yellowstone ended with all of the members of the Dutton family being targeted in coordinated attacks and the latest season of the show will pick up right where things left off. There will be a total of 10 episodes in season four of Yellowstone that will air on the Paramount Network every Sunday at 8pm ET/PT before being available to stream on the company's app the next day.

Following Yellowstone's massive success, the Paramount Network will also debut a new spinoff series called 1883 on its streaming service Paramount Plus. While Yellowstone tells the story of the modern day Dutton family, 1883 will give fans of the show a look into how the family traveled across the Great Plains in search of a better life to end up in Montana in the first place.

Whether you've been eagerly waiting to see how the events from the show's season three finale play out or just want to see what all the hype is about, we'll show you how to watch new episodes from season four of Yellowstone from anywhere in the world.

Yellowstone Season 4 - When and where?

New episodes from season 4 of Yellowstone will air weekly on the Paramount Network at 8pm ET/PT every Sunday. Just like with past seasons of the show, there will be a total of 10 episodes in season 4 of Yellowstone.

How to watch Yellowstone in the U.S.

If you live in the U.S. and have a cable subscription, you'll be able to watch new episodes of Yellowstone on the Paramount Network every Sunday at 8pm ET/PT. You can also stream the show online on the Paramount Network's website but you will need to sign in using the credentials from your cable provider. The network also offers a 24-hour viewing pass in case you just want to watch a few episodes of the show to see if you'll like it.

For those that have already cut the cord and want to catch up on past seasons of the show, you can stream Yellowstone online on NBC Universal's streaming service Peacock. If you're not a Peacock subscriber yet, you'll either need to sign up for Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus to watch the show online. While Peacock Premium costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 for the year, the streaming service's ad-free Peacock Premium Plus costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 for the year. Season 4 of Yellowstone will also come to Peacock after it finishes airing on Paramount Network due to an exclusive deal between the network and the streaming service.

Not interested in signing up for an expensive cable TV subscription just to watch new episodes of Yellowstone? Don't worry as there are a number of streaming services, all at different price points, that will give you access to the Paramount Network so you can watch the latest season of the show online. We've listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.

Sling TV - $35 per month - In order to get access to the Paramount Network, you'll have to sign up for either Sling TV's Sling Blue or Sling Orange plan and add the Comedy Extra package for an additional $5 per month. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record live TV with its Cloud DVR.

YouTube TV - $65 per month - YouTube TV gives you access to the Paramount Network as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 14-day trial available.

AT&T TV Now - $69.99 per month - AT&T TV Now's Entertainment package will give you access to the Paramount Network and the service allows you to watch over 45 live TV channels. You can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.

FuboTV - starting at $64.99 per month - fuboTV's standard plan includes Paramount Network as well as over 90 other live TV channels. You also get the ability to watch two streams simultaneously and record up to 30 hours of content using the service's cloud DVR feature.

Get a Yellowstone live stream in Canada

Canadian viewers with a Prime subscription will be able to watch new episodes of Yellowstone every Sunday on Amazon Prime Video. However, you can also watch past episodes from seasons 1-3 of Yellowstone on the service as well. If you're not a subscriber yet, a subscription to Amazon Prime costs $7.99 a month or $79 for the year in Canada.

Watch Yellowstone in the UK

While the first two seasons of Yellowstone premiered on Channel 5, a release date has not yet been set for both season three and four of the show in the UK. While it used to be possible to watch past episodes of the show on Channel 5's streaming service, Yellowstone season one and two have now been removed from My5. However, you can still watch season one and two of the show on Amazon Prime Video though you will have to purchase them.

If you just can't wait to find out what happened to the Dutton family in season three and want to watch new episodes from season four of Yellowstone, you can always grab a VPN and follow the instructions below to watch the show in the UK.

Live stream Yellowstone in Australia

If you want to watch the latest season of Yellowstone in Australia, then you can do so on the streaming service Stan every Monday. Stan offers three plans in the form of Stan Basic, Stan Standard and Stan Premium with the biggest difference between them being that you'll need the Premium plan for $17 per month to watch content in 4K. However, if watching Yellowstone in 1080p is fine with you, then the Basic plan for $10 per month should suffice. Regardless of which plan you choose, Stan offers a 30 day free trial so you can test out the service for yourself.

Watch Yellowstone from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch new episodes of Yellowstone in the U.S., Canada, the UK and Australia further up in this guide. However, if you want to watch the latest season of the hit show when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.