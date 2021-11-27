Google revealed at its Sustainable with Google event in October 2021 that it's launching a variety of new tools to help Google search users make more sustainable choices. In addition to revealing tools that can be used to plan a more sustainable trip with Google search, the company teased the ability to help shoppers make more sustainable purchases. With that in mind, here's how to find sustainable products and services using Google.

How to use Google to search to find sustainable products and services

As well as pledging for its campuses and data centers to run carbon-free by 2030, Google is encouraging users to make more sustainable choices in all aspects of life. As part of this plan, Google has now made it easier for users to shop for energy-efficient home appliances, particularly energy-intensive devices like dishwashers, furnaces, dryers, water heaters, and stoves. Here are the steps you need to take to find sustainable products and services using Google:

Go to the Google Shopping page. Type the name of the device you want to buy into the search bar. Once the Shopping tab appears on the left, scroll down to the Features section. Under Features, select Energy Star.

Once you've selected the Energy Star feature, Google will populate the page with the most cost-effective and energy-efficient devices available right now. You can also narrow your search by selecting descriptors such as the price, size, style, brand, and finish of the device you're hoping to buy.

Google goes green

The ability to search for more sustainable products and services is just one aspect of Google's long-term plan to be more environmentally friendly. Beyond the steps mentioned above, Google announced plans to make it easier to search and shop for eco-friendly cars via its search function by highlighting or tagging electric models. Those features are expected to go live in 2022.

The company is also taking its sustainability efforts to the next level by introducing a new program called Nest Renew, which gives Nest Thermostat owners the ability to both save money and live cleaner by adjusting usage to times when energy is cheaper and cleaner.