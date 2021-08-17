So you've decided to switch from an iPhone to a Samsung. Welcome! You're in good company. Tons of people make the iOS-to-Android switch every year, and Samsung has a simple system in place to get your Apple data onto your new device. Here's how to transfer iCloud data to your new Samsung phone.

Before you transfer data, you need to have data to transfer, from your photos to your contacts. This section will go through the necessary steps to preserve all of your precious data. If your iCloud account is already set up and backed up, skip to the next main section.

Samsung Smart Switch is typically used to back up your Samsung phone data and import it to a new Samsung or Android device. But you can also connect your iPhone to it and transfer files manually — or directly download iCloud backup files to your Samsung device through Smart Switch. We'll walk you through the steps for the latter option.

The above method is pretty simple to pull off. But it isn't a one-size-fits-all solution. Perhaps you want to transfer your photos, but to Google Photos, not Samsung's photo Gallery. Or maybe you want to transfer one iCloud file to your phone, or a few, without transferring everything. Thankfully, there are alternatives you can try.

Transfer iCloud photos to Google Photos

We have a separate guide on how to transfer your iCloud photos and videos to Google Photos. You go to privacy.apple.com, log into iCloud and your destination Google account, and transfer all your photos and videos to the Google Photos library. That linked guide takes you through the steps.

Then, you would download the Google Photos app on your Samsung phone, log into your account, and then (if you want) download local copies of the cloud photos to your device! Keep in mind that this method will require you to have enough storage in your Google account.

Subscribe to your iCloud calendar on Google Calendar

If you specifically want your old Apple calendar information to transfer over, your best bet is to add an iCloud calendar to your Google Calendar on Android. Then, as that link explains, you go to icloud.com, download the public sharing link, go to calendar.google.com and insert the URL into the proper field.

With that, your iCloud calendar will appear as an optional, viewable calendar on Google Calendar. Then, on the Google Calendar app on your Samsung phone, you can toggle it on or off as necessary or add new calendar events with the Apple Calendar color theme.

View or download a specific iCloud file

Apple finally made icloud.com viewable on Android web browsers in 2020. So now, if you want to view your saved Apple files on a non-Apple phone, log into your iCloud account on whichever device you want. We have a guide on how to access your iCloud data on your Android phone to give you a better step-by-step.

With this method, you can download specific photos, export a .vcf file with all of your contacts, or copy a particular Note file. It's not the fastest method, but it's an easy way to (for instance) download a file onto a family member's phone or work phone before logging out — without transferring everything you've gathered over the years.

The equipment you might need