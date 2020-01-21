If you have been holding on to your old Android for too long and are ready for a new phone and a new phone service, Visible Swap could work for you. Trade any old Android phone that powers on and isn't already compatible with Visible to get a new phone for free.

How to use Visible Swap

Visible Swap allows you to trade in your old Android phone for either a Visible ZTE Blade A7 Prime or a Motorola Moto E6 for free. Your old phone needs to be able to turn on and must not be supported by Visible. This program is only available to new customers.

Order your new phone

Visit the Visible Swap web page to choose your device. Select either the Motorola Moto E6 or Visible ZTE Blade A7 Prime and click swap. Enter the IMEI of your old phone. If your phone is approved, click Swap. Confirm the contents of your bag and click Continue. Follow the instructions to create an account and complete your order.

Return your old phone

Your new phone will come with a return shipping label and an insert for your old phone. You will also receive an email with detailed return instructions.

Perform a factory data reset on your old phone to clear off your personal data. You can find this in Settings. Place your old phone under the plastic in the return insert included in your return box. Do not include any accessories. Place the insert in the shipping box and seal the box with tape. Place the return label on the box. Take your package to the carrier on the label or contact the carrier for a pickup.

That's all there is to it. Be sure to return your old phone within 14 days of receiving your new phone or your account will be charged the full amount of the new phone. If you decide you want to keep your old phone, you can, but your account will be charged the full value of the new phone.

Visible Swap can be a great value if you need a new phone and a new service but can't budget buying a new phone. If you've been keeping an old phone as long as possible before upgrading, Visible Swap can be a great way to get a new phone and unlimited service at the same time.

