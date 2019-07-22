Visible has quickly proven to be one of the most exciting options in the carrier space. For just $40/month with no extra taxes or fees, you get access to Verizon's LTE network with unlimited talk, text, data, and hotspot usage. If you like the sound of that and want to get signed up for Visible ASAP, here's a step-by-step guide on how to do so.
How to download the Visible app
One of the big draws to Visible is that everything for the carrier is handled through its app. This includes paying for your bill, buying a new phone, and even signing up for the service for the first time. To get started, you'll need to first download the Visible app from the Play Store.
- Open the Google Play Store on your phone.
- Tap the search bar and type in "Visible".
- Tap Visible Phone Service.
-
Tap Install.
How to sign up for Visible
When you open up the Visible app, you'll have options for signing up with a new device or getting just the service and bringing over your own phone. I'm using the latter of those two options for this example, but the process is mostly the same either way.
- Open the Visible app.
- Tap Just the service.
- Type in your name.
-
Type in your email address.
- Type in a password.
- Review your information and then tap Next.
-
Tap Next again.
- Tap Apple or Android depending on what phone you have (I'm using Android for this example).
- Type in your phone's IMEI number (the unique 15-digit code that comes with your phone).
-
Tap Next.
- Type in your shipping address.
-
Tap Set up payment.
- Select your payment method (PayPal or credit/debit card).
- Tap the toggle next to the Terms and Conditions.
-
Tap Checkout.
And that's all there is to it! Visible is one of the easiest carriers to sign up for, and with just a few taps, you can get signed up in no time at all.
