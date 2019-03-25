Best answer: If you lose your one of the earbuds for your new Galaxy Buds, you will need to reach out to Samsung Support in order to get it replaced.

Try finding it first

So you've looked all over the place for your Galaxy Buds earbud and you just can't seem to find it anywhere. Well, Samsung has included a feature called "Find My Earbuds", which is located within the Galaxy Wearable application.

This should make it extremely easy for you, or someone else, to find that missing earbud quickly. In order to find that missing earbud, follow these steps:

Open the Galaxy Wearable app. Tap Find My Earbuds. Tap Start. After the earbud has been located, tap Stop.

When this is completed, there will be a loud beeping noise that will emanate from your earbuds. This beeping will gradually get louder for 3 minutes, giving you some time to locate the missing earbud. However, it's recommended that you are not wearing either of the Galaxy Buds when searching, so that your hearing doesn't get damaged.

Good luck finding a Service Center

Mistakes happen. Some of our most beloved and most used possessions get lost from time to time, or maybe even stolen. But when it comes to the Galaxy Buds, this can be a rather frustrating process if you end up losing one of the earbuds. According to Samsung, losing an earbud is not covered under warranty, but you can visit its Service Center in order to purchase a new replacement earbud.

The problem that we found is actually locating one of these Service Centers, as there aren't as many as you may think. This leaves you with the need to contact Samsung's support to see what the best course of action is. Additionally, things can end up being potentially problematic as the same support page states that the Service Center will need to pair the new and old earbuds together.