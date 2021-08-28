True wireless earbuds are better than ever. They're getting smaller, as are their cases, and they've picked up ever-helpful features like active noise reduction or cancellation, hands-free assistant access, wireless charging, and more. But as useful as these earbuds may be, it can sometimes be a challenge to get them to pair quickly and correctly with your smartphone. Thankfully, the Samsung Galaxy Buds lineup is some of the easiest true wireless earbuds to set up and use, and not just for those who have a Samsung Galaxy phone. We'll walk you through how to pair a set of Samsung Galaxy buds with your Android device.

How to pair your Samsung Galaxy Buds to your Samsung phone

Make sure that your phone's Bluetooth is enabled. Open the lid to your new Galaxy Buds. A pop-up should show up on your Galaxy phone display. Tap Connect. Follow the on-screen prompts to connect your Galaxy Buds to your Samsung phone. Start by touching and holding both earbuds in their case for three seconds until you see red and green blinking lights. Your phone may need to download or update firmware; wait until this is finished. Tap OK to link your Galaxy Buds with your Samsung phone.

Now your Galaxy Buds are paired with your Galaxy phone. Through the Galaxy Wearable app, you can tweak the Galaxy Bud settings to suit your preferences, get tips for managing your earbuds, activate touch controls, and even locate lost earbuds.