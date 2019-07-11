When fully charged, the Oculus Quest's lithium-ion battery can deliver about two and half hours of gameplay. The best way to keep the VR good-times going is to make sure you bring your charging cable everywhere you go or carry an external battery with you. But what if you are in a situation where you don't have either of those options with you?

Staying alive

You can add time to the life of your Quests internal battery just by changing some of the settings in your headset. It may only give you an additional half-hour, depending on the VR experience, but that half-hour is worth the extra time. The following tips will help extend your battery life and keep your lithium battery in great condition. Here's how it's done.

How to extend battery life on your Oculus Quest

Practice good battery habits with your Oculus Quest. Treat your Quests battery as you would a cellphone battery. Turn off Auto Wake-Up. Having this setting on will keep your headset awake and on low power mode, even when not in use. Turning this off will save some power. To do this, go into Settings > Power > Auto Wake-Up and switch this mode to off .

and switch this mode to . Once this setting is turned off, the button will turn from blue to grey. You will also find the option for Auto-Sleep right below Auto Wake-Up. Next to it, you'll see options to change the amount of time your headset will stay on before it goes to sleep after inactivity. Set your Oculus Quest to go to sleep after 15 seconds of inactivity by clicking on the drop-down menu using your controllers. Turn off your headsets Wi-Fi once a game has finished downloading to your headset or if you don't plan on using any apps that require Wi-Fi such as Netflix, YouTube, RecRoom, VRChat or Oculus Browser. Go to Settings > Wi-Fi and move the button from right to left, to the off position. While you are turning off your wifi, you can also switch your headset to Do Not Disturb just below the wifi setting. Doing this will turn off those pesky notifications while you're in VR, which can use up your battery. Turn down your volume. I know, the louder, the better. Also, the louder, the more battery use.Lower volume means longer battery life. Click the button on the right-hand side of your Quest headset, or turn the volume down inside of the headset under Settings > Volume. Turn off your headset when not in use. To do this, you'll find a button on the right hand side of your headset. Hold the button down while wearing your headset, after three seconds you'll see the option to turn off your headset.

All it takes is a few small tweaks in the Quests settings to stretch out the life of your battery. It may not give you a full day of battery life, but as battery technology improves, someday it could. In the meantime, you should take advantage of the settings inside of your Quest to lengthen the life of your battery so you can spend more time in VR. Or remember to keep your Quest charger or a power cell with you at all times. Good luck and happy Questing!

The Oculus Quest is a standalone VR headset that finally cuts the cord and frees you from having to tethered to a computer to experience 6DOF VR. It does this by packing an OLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB's of RAM, and sensors for inside-out tracking of your controllers - all into the headset.