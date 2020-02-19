Fitbit's Premium subscription service provides in-depth insights, analytics, and guided plans to help you take the data collected by your Fitbit device and translate that into action plans for a healthier body and mind. However, the service isn't right for everyone, and if you signed up and now regret it, it's pretty easy to cancel. We'll show you how below.
How to cancel Fitbit Premium on the web
- In your browser of choice, log in to your account at coach.fitbit.com.
Click on your name at the top right of the page.
- Scroll down and click on Settings.
Scroll further down and click on Subscriptions and Payments.
Here you can click on your plan and cancel it, effective the end of its term.
If you are still within your seven-day free trial period, you will follow the same steps listed above.
Note that if your free seven-day trial has expired, all sales are final and non-refundable. So if you signed up for a month-to-month plan, you'd only be out the $9.99 for that month. However, if you signed up for the annual plan, you will be out the entire $79.99, as the service is non-refundable.
How to cancel Fitbit Premium in the app
- Open the Google Play Store app on your Android device.
Tap on the menu icon (three lines on top left corner).
- Tap on Subscriptions.
- Locate your Fitbit Premium subscription from the list, and tap on the icon.
Tap on cancel subscription.
If you are still within your seven-day free trial period, you will follow the same steps listed above.
Even if you signed up for Fitbit Premium from your Android device, you can still manage or cancel your subscription on the web by following the same steps as above.
Our top equipment picks
You may be overwhelmed by Fitbit Premium but still love your tracker and the free analytics that come with it. If this is you and you're looking to upgrade, consider the Versa 2. It has a gorgeous display, long battery life, and onboard Alexa access. However, if you're over Fitbit and want to try something new, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is our pick for the best smartwatch for Android users. Try the Map My Run MVP service alongside your Galaxy Watch Active 2 for a Fitbit Premium alternative at a fraction of the price.
People pleaser
Fitbit Versa 2
Fitness watch with more smarts
The Versa 2 sports a more universal style with nearly all the features you'd want in a fitness wearable. It has a gorgeous OLED screen, Amazon Alexa support, and improved battery life.
Beauty and brains
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2
For stylish folk
Want to track your workouts and look good doing it? You'll love the Galaxy Watch Active 2. It's got great tracking features with a stylish look to go with it. Plus, optional LTE lets you take your smartwatch experience to the next level.
Track it all
Map My Run MVP
Maps and tracking
For less than half the price of Fitbit Premium, you get advanced maps, live tracking, interval training, and much more. What's missing here is other lifestyle guidance such as in-depth sleep metrics, meal planning, and mindfulness activities.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The best replacement bands for the Fitbit Charge 2
Keep your Fitbit Charge 2 looking stylish with these replacement bands.
The most fashionable step trackers you can buy
There's no doubt about it, you can be fashionable even while you're sweating buckets and getting steps in. Here's how.
Here are some great Fitbit Versa and Versa 2 replacement watch bands
The Fitbit Versa, Versa Lite, and Versa 2 are among Fitbit's best-looking wearables to-date. Give them some extra pizazz with these watch bands!