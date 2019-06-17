The OnePlus 7 Pro is a welcome successor over the OnePlus 6T in a lot of ways — one of which being its camera package. This is the first OnePlus phone to ship with three rear cameras, including a main, telephoto, and ultra-wide sensor.

OnePlus has been hard at work issuing software updates to ensure the 7 Pro takes the best possible images, and looking through the AC forums, a lot of our members seem to have mixed feelings about the phone's camera performance.