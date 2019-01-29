After its global debut last week, Honor has introduced the View 20 in the Indian market. Right from the onset, it's clear that Honor is setting its sights on OnePlus, with the View 20 debuting at ₹37,999 ($530) — or the same price as the 6T in the country.

The View 20 has plenty to offer: it has a hole-punch cutout for the front camera backed by a gorgeous design, and is powered by HiSilcion's latest Kirin 980 chipset. The base variant comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and there's also a model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage that will be available for ₹45,999 ($645).

The phone's marquee feature is the 48MP primary camera module, which is as good as what you'd find on the Mate 20 Pro. There's also a secondary TOF 3D camera at the back, and up front you get a 25MP shooter.

There's a 4000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, AptX HD, and a 3.5mm jack. When it comes to the software side of things, the View 20 is running Magic UI 2 based on Pie.

The aggressive pricing along with the enticing hardware on offer makes the View 20 a solid alternative to the OnePlus 6T. The phone is currently up for pre-order, with sales set to kick off from January 30.

