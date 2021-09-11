Former heavyweight champion of the world Evander Holyfield makes an unexpected return to the ring tonight at the age of 58, as he takes on one-time UFC light heavyweight titleholder Vitor Belfort in a headline-grabbing one-off event.

Read on for your full guide to watching a Holyfield vs Belfort live stream and don't miss a single punch.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest pound-for-pound heavyweight boxers of all time, Holyfield has been parachuted into this PPV event after fellow legend of the ring Oscar de la Hoya was forced to pull out after testing positive for Covid-19.

Belfort meanwhile holds the record for most knockouts in UFC history, and while the 44-year-old may have only boxed professionally once before, there is the small matter of a 14 year age gap that plays in his favor.

The somewhat surreal spectacle also features 46-year-old MMA legends Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz face off in a regular boxing bout as the co-headline fight, with the bill also including 40-year-old British heavyweight star David Haye's comeback against former friend Joe Fournier.

Just to add further to the implausible nature of proceedings, former President of the United States and less noted boxing expert Donald Trump is set to provide commentary, a move that has created no small amount of controversy in the run-up thanks to the event taking place on the twentieth anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist atrocity.

Read on to find out how to watch a Holyfield vs Belfort live stream online, no matter where you are in the world.

Holyfield vs Belfort - where and when

This one-off event is set to take place this Saturday at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. The action gets underway at 7pm ET / 4pm PT / 12am BST / 9am AEST.

