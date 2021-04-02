Last week, Motorola introduced two new Moto G series — including the global variant of the Snapdragon 870-powered Edge S. Leaked renders of two upcoming Moto G phones have now appeared online, courtesy of tipster Abhishek Yadav.

Similar to the best Motorola phones, the Moto G60 will have a relatively modern design with a centered hole-punch cutout. On the back of the phone will be a triple-camera array featuring a 108MP main sensor. It is also tipped to sport a 6.78-inch display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will apparently be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 732G chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

Going by the phone's leaked specs, it looks like Motorola is aiming to challenge the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and Realme 8 Pro with the Moto G60. Both feature a 108MP main camera and are among the best cheap Android phones on the market right now.

According to TechnikNews, the Moto G60 will launch in India as the Moto G40 Fusion. Unlike the global Moto G60, the India-bound Moto G40 Fusion is rumored to feature a less impressive 64MP main sensor.