There is never any reason why you should be paying full price for a new smartphone. There's always a deal to be had, whether it involves buying the device out-right or making monthly payments on it. Take the latest Samsung Galaxy S10 deal at Verizon for example. You can score $600 off any of the S10 models when you buy another S10 at regular price with monthly device payments and add a line to any Unlimited plan. That would bring the cost down to just $50 for the standard Samsung Galaxy S10, and this deal gets even better if you're a new customer at Verizon.

New customers at Verizon can score a $150 Verizon e-Gift card for each device when switching to an Unlimited plan. You must port-in your old number as well. After purchasing the Galaxy S10 with monthly payments, visit Verizon's Digital Rebates Center and enter promo code SPRINGTIME along with the requested information to complete the offer. Your gift card should arrive within 8 weeks. Verizon is offering a free Verizon Stream TV with the purchase of the S10 as well, and all you have to do to redeem it is follow the instructions which will be texted to your number within 10 days after purchase.

Samsung's Galaxy S10 features an immersive 6.1-inch Cinematic Infinity Display that is absolutely gorgeous, so much so that we called it the best-ever display in our in-depth review. Inside, it's powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor, 8GB RAM, and has up to 512GB of storage. There's also an in-display fingerprint sensor, 3,400mAh battery with Wireless PowerShare feature, and exceptional triple rear camera setup.

We previously reviewed the S10, calling it "the best-ever Galaxy S" and rating it with 4.5 out of 5 stars. If you'd like to know more about the Samsung Galaxy S10 before buying, this Everything You Need To Know guide is pretty helpful, too.