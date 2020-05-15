There is never any reason why you should be paying full price for a new smartphone. There's always a deal to be had, whether it involves buying the device out-right or making monthly payments on it. Take the latest Samsung Galaxy S10 deal at Verizon for example. You can score $600 off any of the S10 models when you buy another S10 at regular price with monthly device payments and add a line to any Unlimited plan. That would bring the cost down to just $50 for the standard Samsung Galaxy S10, and this deal gets even better if you're a new customer at Verizon.
BOGO Savings
Samsung Galaxy S10 BOGO deal
Verizon's offering $600 off Samsung's Galaxy S10 when you buy another with monthly device payments and add a new line to any Unlimited plan. New customers can also score a $150 Verizon gift card with each device when you port-in a previous number.
Limited Time Only
New customers at Verizon can score a $150 Verizon e-Gift card for each device when switching to an Unlimited plan. You must port-in your old number as well. After purchasing the Galaxy S10 with monthly payments, visit Verizon's Digital Rebates Center and enter promo code SPRINGTIME along with the requested information to complete the offer. Your gift card should arrive within 8 weeks. Verizon is offering a free Verizon Stream TV with the purchase of the S10 as well, and all you have to do to redeem it is follow the instructions which will be texted to your number within 10 days after purchase.
Samsung's Galaxy S10 features an immersive 6.1-inch Cinematic Infinity Display that is absolutely gorgeous, so much so that we called it the best-ever display in our in-depth review. Inside, it's powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor, 8GB RAM, and has up to 512GB of storage. There's also an in-display fingerprint sensor, 3,400mAh battery with Wireless PowerShare feature, and exceptional triple rear camera setup.
We previously reviewed the S10, calling it "the best-ever Galaxy S" and rating it with 4.5 out of 5 stars. If you'd like to know more about the Samsung Galaxy S10 before buying, this Everything You Need To Know guide is pretty helpful, too.
Trump administration will soon begin blocking Huawei's global chip supply
The U.S. Commerce Department has confirmed a rule change that will allow it to block global chip supplies to Huawei. Chipmakers using American technology will now have to obtain a license from the U.S. before they can supply chips to Huawei.
No, the OnePlus 8 Pro doesn't have an 'x-ray' camera
The OnePlus 8 Pro's dedicated color filter camera apparently has a neat trick: it can see through some plastics. But the phenomenon is completely explainable, and expected — and there's no reason to worry about your privacy.
If Google loses the Pixel's camera advantage, the product line will die
I don't actually believe that the Pixel camera team is in jeopardy because it lost its lead engineer. But it's worth thinking about just how important Levoy's departure is when you take into account that camera quality is the main reason to buy a Pixel over other phones.
Here are the best cases for the Galaxy S10
Even if it's not the newest phone out there, Galaxy S10 is one of the nicest, and most slippery, phones on the market. Make sure you outfit it with one of these cases.