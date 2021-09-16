Samsung has started to roll out the One UI 4 update based on Android 12. The beta build is now available for the Galaxy S21 series in the U.S., Korea, India, UK, Germany, Poland, and China, and gives us an early look at all the new features coming to Samsung's phones later this year.

One UI 4 doesn't change too many things from a design point of view, with Samsung instead focusing on integrating all the new features that Google introduced in Android 12. That said, there are exciting changes around home and lock screen customization, notification management, privacy and security, and much more.

If history is any indication, Samsung will start rolling out the stable build of One UI 4 by the end of 2021. But with the manufacturer kicking off the beta earlier than last year, it is entirely possible the stable One UI 4 update could be available before December. As always, the Galaxy S flagships will receive the update first, with the Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra scheduled to make the switch to the Android 12-based One UI 4 before the end of the year.

Full list of Samsung Galaxy phones eligible for the One UI 4 (Android 12) update

With Samsung promising three Android updates to its flagships starting with the Galaxy S10 series, there are a lot of devices scheduled to switch over to One UI 4. Samsung makes the best Android phones, and while the Galaxy S21 series has a lot to offer, a bulk of Samsung's sales come from the mid-range Galaxy A series.

Samsung offers the same three Android update guarantee to Galaxy A phones as well, and that means older mid-range phones will receive the Android 12-based One UI 4 update. While Samsung hasn't shared the update timeline for One UI 4 just yet, these are all the Galaxy phones that are eligible for One UI 4:

Galaxy S series phones getting One UI 4

Galaxy S21 5G

Galaxy S21+ 5G

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Galaxy S20 / S20 5G

Galaxy S20+ / S20+ 5G

Galaxy S20 Ultra / S20 Ultra 5G

Galaxy S20 FE / FE 5G

Galaxy S10 / S10 5G

Galaxy S10+

Galaxy S10e

Galaxy S10 Lite

Galaxy Note series phones getting One UI 4

Galaxy Note 20 / Note 20 5G

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra / Note 20 Ultra 5G

Galaxy Note 10 / Note 10 5G

Galaxy Note 10+ / Note 10+ 5G

Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Galaxy Z series phones getting One UI 4

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy Z Fold 2 / Z Fold 2 5G

Galaxy Z Flip / Z Flip 5G

Galaxy Fold / Fold 5G

Galaxy A series phones getting One UI 4

Galaxy A52s 5G

Galaxy A72

Galaxy A52 / A52 5G

Galaxy A42 / A42 5G

Galaxy A32 / A32 5G

Galaxy A22 / A22 5G

Galaxy A12

Galaxy A02s

Galaxy A02

Galaxy A71 / A71 5G

Galaxy A51 / A51 5G

Galaxy A41

Galaxy A31

Galaxy A21s

Galaxy A21

Galaxy A11

Galaxy A03s

Galaxy A Quantum

Galaxy M series phones getting One UI 4

Galaxy M62

Galaxy M42 / M42 5G

Galaxy M32

Galaxy M12

Galaxy M02s

Galaxy M02

Galaxy M51

Galaxy M31s

Galaxy M31 Prime

Galaxy M21s

Galaxy M21

Galaxy M11

Galaxy M01s

Galaxy M01

Galaxy F series phones getting One UI 4

Galaxy F62

Galaxy F52 5G

Galaxy F22

Galaxy F12

Galaxy F02s

Galaxy F41

Galaxy XCover phones getting One UI 4

Galaxy XCover 5

Galaxy XCover Pro

When will my Samsung Galaxy phone get the One UI 4 (Android 12) update?

The One UI 4 stable update will make its way to the Galaxy S21 series first, and then filter down the list. It's likely that the Galaxy Note 20 series will be next in line, followed by the foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3. Samsung did a remarkable job updating the mid-range Galaxy A series to One UI 3.0 at the start of the year, and it is likely that the Galaxy A52, A42, and other models in the 2021 Galaxy A series will make the switch to One UI 4 in the first quarter of 2022.

As for older flagships and Galaxy A devices from 2020 and 2019, Samsung is likely to deliver the One UI 4 update in Q2 2022. We don't have the full timeline for Samsung's rollout plans at this moment, but with over 60 phones slated to make the switch to the Android 12-based One UI 4, it's going to take a few months before all devices receive the update.

That said, Samsung has done a great job with the Android 11-based One UI 3.0/3.1 rollout, and it is likely to do the same this year with One UI 4. Of course, if you want to be first in line to receive the update, you can always switch to the Galaxy S21.