Fans of Roblox are in for a treat, courtesy of popular singer, rapper, and songwriter Lil Nas X. This Saturday, fans will be able to attend a virtual concert on the popular gaming platform.

Lil Nas X will be hosting a digital event this weekend, starting with a preshow on Friday, Nov. 13 at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET. The preshow includes a Q&A session, exclusive behind the scenes content, and a scavenger hunt. The main event takes place on Saturday at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET. To jump into the event, all you need to do is visit the experience page.

Fans will also be able to claim some limited-edition swag for their avatars if they jump into the experience early. More accessories will become available leading up to the concert on Nov. 14. Of course, you can always make your own shirts in preparation.

You can sign up for a Roblox account for free and begin exploring the Old West right now. Roblox is the latest gaming platform to host a virtual concert this year, with similar events being held in Fortnite and Minecraft.

Roblox is one of the best free games available on Android and incredibly popular with younger gamers. If this is your first time exploring the game, why not check out our recommendations for some of the best games to play on Roblox?