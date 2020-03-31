B&H has put together a couple of essential kits to help you figure it out. These bundles contain everything you need to get stuff done while you're home, including a headset so you can participate in company meetings. Grab the Dell bundle with a laptop and monitor to connect it to for just $715.88 or upgrade to the business bundle with a Lenovo IdeaPad S340 and a subscription to Microsoft Office for $992.85.

More and more states are passing "stay at home" orders. Virginia and Maryland just issued similar statements yesterday asking for more people to stop going into work and doing recreational activities outside the home. That could mean if you were one of the few still going into work that now you're going to be switching to a work from home lifestyle like a lot of other Americans. If that's the case, then you need to be prepared for what Work from Home entails.

If you're about to work from home for the first time, you might be ill-equipped for the proposition. You should hook yourself up with one of these bundles that has everything you need.

The first bundle includes a Dell Inspiron 15 laptop to get you started. It's a perfectly capable laptop with an i3-8130U dual-core processor capable of a speed up to 3.4GHz, 8GB DDR4 RAM that can be upgraded up to 32GB, integrated graphics, and a speedy 128GB M.2 solid state drive. It even has a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD touchscreen, an optical drive for using DVDs and CDs, and a 720p webcam for business meetings... or video game streaming.

The rest of the bundle includes an Acer B247W 24-inch 1080p IPS monitor, an HDMI cable so you can connect the laptop and monitor to gain some more space, a wireless keyboard and mouse, and Microsoft's LifeChat LX-3000 headset to keep in touch with your coworkers.

The second bundle upgrades you to a Lenovo IdeaPad S340 laptop. It has an i5-1035G quad-core processor with a maximum boost speed of 3.6GHz, 12GB of DDR4 RAM, integrated graphics, and a 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD. The display is a 1080p TN panel with better brightness, but it isn't a touchscreen. This one has a ton of connectivity options, a 720p webcam, and a full-size keyboard.

You'll also get Dell's U2419HX UltraShaarp 24-inch monitor to connect your laptop to, the Logitech MK540 wireless mouse and keyboard bundle, Microsoft's LifeChat LX-3000 headset, and a product key code for Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019.

Both these bundles can be supplemented by adding a printer, too. And be sure to check out the B&H Work from Home hub for any other essentials you need.

