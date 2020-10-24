We could all use a bit of help around the house, and now that it's 2020, there are plenty of ways you can cut down on cleaning time and have more time to do the things that matter most. For instance, there's really no reason why you shouldn't own a robot vacuum already. You can control them using an app on your phone, or even with your voice, so you can stop vacuuming every other day and find other ways to use your time instead.

Now that Black Friday is upon us, there are tons of opportunities to grab yourself a smart robot vacuum by the end of the year. In fact, you don't even need to wait until November. Right now, Best Buy has the Samsung POWERbot R7070 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum on sale for $349.99 today only. This deal saves you 50% off its regular cost of $699.99, and it also marks one of the best prices we've ever seen this model reach.

Samsung POWERbot R7070 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

Samsung's Powerbot R7070 utilizes CycloneForce separation technology to offer 40 times stronger suction than conventional vacuums, meaning you won't ever have to worry about whether it's doing its job properly or not. It's able to create a map of your home and then makes an optimal cleaning path to help avoid obstacles and clean your house efficiently. Plus, with its Edge Clean Master, it can clean the corners and edges of your walls thoroughly. There's even a self-cleaning brush which automatically removes hair tangles from itself.

The best part about a vacuum like this is the ability to control it using an app on your phone. You don't even need to be home and you'll be able to schedule or manually start a cleaning whenever you'd like. When you are home, you'll be able to use Amazon's Alexa to voice control the vacuum for an even easier way to get cleaning started.

