We love the Google Pixel 3 XL . It's the best Android phone on the market, and the smaller Google Pixel 3 is the compact runner-up, and right now, you can grab either one $150 off, just as you could during Black Friday!

The Google Store currently has the Google Pixel 3 starting at $649 and the Pixel 3 XL starting at $749, $150 off the normal $799 and $899 price tags. This discount should make the Pixel 3 even more tantalizing than normal, considering these phones will be getting Android version and security updates up until October 2021 — which would be Android S — and these phones have top-notch cameras, displays, and only one of them actually has a notch at the top of its screen.

Pixel phones last a long time, and while there are still some bugs that slip past Google from time to time, these phones are dependable and worth pouncing on, especially at these prices.

From $749 at Google Store