It's not too late to get your holiday shopping done, and there are plenty of last-minute deals you can take advantage of. If you're struggling with what to get someone, fitness trackers seem to be a popular gift idea. Amazon and Best Buy currently have the Fitbit Charge 5 on sale right now for just $130, a savings of $50 off its normal price.

Fitbit makes some of the best fitness trackers available, which should come as no surprise because the company was founded on its firm health and fitness beliefs; that's what it specializes in. The Fitbit Charge 5 in particular is one of the very best you can get, delivering 7-day battery life with a beautiful OLED display. It's slim design, water-proofing, and features make it second to none.

Fitbit Charge 5 | $50 off The Fitbit Charge 5 comes in a few different colors and is perfect for fitness and holiday enthusiasts this holiday. It features a built-in GPS, health metrics, and stress management suggestions to keep you fit and healthy. It even includes a 6-month premium membership with personalized analytics and more. $130 at Amazon

You can buy the Fitbit Charge 5 in either Graphite (Black), Lunar White, or Steel Blue, and all are discounted at the moment. Users will be able to track their heart rates, calorie burn, skin temperature and more 24/7.

And if the Fitbit Charge doesn't seem like exactly what you need, there are plenty of Fitness trackers to choose from. You don't even need to stick with Fitbit if you don't like the company. Other manufacturers Xiaomi, Garmin, and Samsung all offer their own trackers at different price points with features that may be better suited towards your needs. Whichever you buy, it'll be a great starting point in your fitness journey.