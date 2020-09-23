This 9-piece version of the Ring Alarm 1st-generation home security starter kit is down to $209.99 at Best Buy. Despite being the 1st generation of the Ring Alarm, this is still a great deal. The 5-piece kit goes for $200, so you're paying just $10 more for a bunch of extra stuff. This is also part of Best Buy's deals of the day, which means the price is very temporary and you should grab it while you can.

This isn't the only way to save on Ring today. The Ring Alarm is designed to work with other Ring gear like cameras and floodlights. One of the other Best Buy daily deals is a collection of refurbished Ring devices including video doorbells, floodlights, and more. Really build a full home security kit with all of these sales.

Limited time Ring Alarm 1st-generation home security starter kit This set comes with a base station, two keypads, two motion detectors, three contact sensors, a range extender, and the installation kit. Get smart alerts on your phone. Doesn't require professional installation and works with other Ring gear. $209.99 $300.00 $90 off See at Best Buy

This is the 1st generation of the Ring Alarm system. You can see how this version compares to the 2nd-generation system right here. The problem with the 2nd generation is that it's more expensive, especially compared to a price drop like today's deal. The 8-piece version is $30 more expensive than today's deal on the 9-piece kit.

The 9-piece kit comes with a base station, two keypads, two motion detectors, three contact sensors, a range extender, and the installation kit. The beauty of a modular system like this is you can add more as you need it. Want a couple more motion detectors? Those cost about $23 apiece. The contact sensors go for about $15, and if you want another keypad that'll cost around $50. Maybe you won't need anymore than what the system on sale above comes with. Maybe you'll need a lot. The point is you get to choose, and it's worth pointing out that all of these add-ons are on sale for new low prices thanks to the release of the 2nd generation versions.

You'll be able to use this system to get instant alerts for a variety of things including when doors or windows are left open or when the system detects motion. You can monitor it all from your iOS or Android phone or tablet. It's easy to setup, requiring no extra tools or any sort of professional install. If you already have other Ring products, they can all communicate with each other. It includes a 24-hour backup battery and 110-decibel siren. The system comes with a one-year warranty as well.

Read more about it through our review, which gave this kit 4.5 stars out of 5. Jared DiPane said "If you're looking for a DIY alarm system that provides external monitoring and doesn't cost a fortune, I'd have to say that this is the option to consider" and added "If you already have a Ring doorbell or security camera, the integration is quite seamless, and the value becomes even better."