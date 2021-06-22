What you need to know
- Google Pixel Buds A-Series' in-ear detection feature doesn't work as intended when you start playing music using the Assistant.
- The earbuds continue to play music even after they are taken out of the ears.
- Google is likely to fix the bug in a future firmware update.
In our review of Google's new Pixel Buds A-series, we found that the earbuds do not suffer from the same audio cutout issues as the second-gen Pixel Buds. However, the affordable true wireless earbuds aren't free of issues either.
As per a Pixel Buds A-Series user in a post on Google's Pixel Buds Help forum, the wireless earbuds' in-ear detection feature doesn't work when one plays music using Google Assistant.
When you start playing music on an app on your phone, the in-ear detection feature automatically pauses playback as soon as you take one or both earbuds out of your ears. But this doesn't happen if you use the "Hey Google" command to start playing music.
A Google product expert was able to reproduce the behavior on a Pixel 5 running Android 12 and has escalated the thread to make the development team aware of the issue. It is likely that the issue will be fixed in a future firmware update for the Pixel Buds A-series. Android Central reached out to Google for a comment but did not receive one in time for publication.
While there's no doubt that the Pixel Buds A-series offer great value
