Google Pixel Fold renderSource: MacRumors

What you need to know

  • Google's first foldable phone will reportedly use Samsung's ultra-thin glass (UTG).
  • Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip are currently the only foldable phones to use UTG.
  • Samsung may begin supplying UTG to Google and other smartphone makers in the second half of the year.

Samsung Display will soon begin supplying its ultra-thin glass (UTG) to Google, according to a new report from ETNews. Samsung Display currently supplies UTG only to Samsung electronics.

Samsung Display is said to have decided to sell UTG to other companies to help expand its foldable display business. It plans to begin shipping UTG to Google and a few other companies in the second half of the year. Announced in February last year, Samsung's ultra-thin glass is manufactured using an intensifying process to achieve enhanced flexibility and durability compared to traditional polyimide cover window.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip was the first phone to use UTG as the cover window for its inner screen. The Galaxy Z Fold 2, which is Samsung's best foldable phone, also uses UTG.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

While the report doesn't shed any light on the design or features of the upcoming Pixel foldable, it does claim that the phone will use Samsung Display's foldable OLED panel. Google is likely to unveil the device at its fall hardware event, alongside the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro phones.

Although the specs of the Pixel foldable still remain a mystery, the model number for the Japanese variant of the phone was recently uncovered in the first Android 12 beta.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G

The Galaxy Z Flip 5G offers nearly everything you would expect from a modern smartphone — including great specs, 5G connectivity, good cameras, and an incredible design. Its biggest selling point, though, is the clamshell form-factor, allowing you to fold it in half for improved portability.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Linksys Velop AX4200 review: Streaming with the greatest of ease
Modern solutions for modern problems

Linksys Velop AX4200 review: Streaming with the greatest of ease

If your household is all-in on streaming, the Linksys Velop AX4200 might just be the best router for you. But that doesn't just mean the usual Netflix streaming — it also means streaming VR games to your Oculus Quest 2, or Xbox games to your smartphone.