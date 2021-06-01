Samsung Display will soon begin supplying its ultra-thin glass (UTG) to Google, according to a new report from ETNews. Samsung Display currently supplies UTG only to Samsung electronics.

Samsung Display is said to have decided to sell UTG to other companies to help expand its foldable display business. It plans to begin shipping UTG to Google and a few other companies in the second half of the year. Announced in February last year, Samsung's ultra-thin glass is manufactured using an intensifying process to achieve enhanced flexibility and durability compared to traditional polyimide cover window.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip was the first phone to use UTG as the cover window for its inner screen. The Galaxy Z Fold 2, which is Samsung's best foldable phone, also uses UTG.

While the report doesn't shed any light on the design or features of the upcoming Pixel foldable, it does claim that the phone will use Samsung Display's foldable OLED panel. Google is likely to unveil the device at its fall hardware event, alongside the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro phones.

Although the specs of the Pixel foldable still remain a mystery, the model number for the Japanese variant of the phone was recently uncovered in the first Android 12 beta.