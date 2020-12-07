Every three months for the past year, Google has been ladling out new features to phones on its Pixel line via its Feature Drops. It's December, and so naturally, it's time for another serving of updates.

Many of these new features will be familiar if you have a Pixel 4a 5G or a Pixel 5. For older devices, they'll breathe new life into them and let users hold-off on upgrading for another year.

First, Google is rolling out Hold for Me and Extreme Battery Saver. Coming to the Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, and Pixel 4, Hold for Me lets the Google Assistant wait in the line and listen to that extremely annoying hold music for you while you do other things. Google says it saves an average of eight minutes of call-time. Extreme Battery Saver for its part, helps you squeeze out all the battery life your Pixel can handle until you can get to a charger. It slows down your device's speed, cuts off notifications and freezes apps, disables OK Google, and so on. It's called "Extreme" for a reason.

Duo and Photos also see improvements in this release. With Google Duo, you can now share your screens on group video calls as long as you're on a 5G or Wi-Fi connection. While only the two newer Pixels can make use of the former, the latter is available to all other Pixel phones. As for Photos, while Google already rolled out a redesigned editor that let you tweak your portrait images with the launch of the Pixel 5, now it's improving support for landscape images with new Dynamic suggestions.